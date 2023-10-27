Funding finally in place to replace inadequate Fife bridge three years on from major floods

Cardenden residents are still waiting for Fife Council to replace an inadequate bridge that contributed to traumatic flooding three years ago.

The Den Burn Bridge could not cope with the deluge of water flowing underneath it during Storm Francis in August 2020.

And it was ruled a significant factor in the drama that saw homes swamped by several feet of water.

The storm brought half a month’s worth of rain in one day.

However, consultants are finally ready to start design work for a multi-million-pound replacement.

But while funding is now in place, it will be at least another two years before construction teams move in

‘Communities will be delighted’

Fife Council has confirmed building work will not start until the 2025-26 financial year.

Despite this, Cardenden SNP councillor Rosemary Liewald said she was delighted progress was at last being made.

She added: “The Den Burn Bridge replacement project has now been successful in obtaining the £10.5 million needed to go ahead.

“I have just heard from Fife Council that we presently have £2 million for the construction of the bridge and have recently been successful in obtaining an additional £8.5 million in capital funding for the delivery of the Cardenden flood mitigation scheme.

“I can assure you that the communities impacted by previous and recent flooding in the area will be delighted.”

Replacement bridge was low priority before Cardenden flooding

The next phase will involve site investigations, land negotiations, and engagement with utility providers.

The bridge carries the B981 over the Den Burn.

It had been earmarked for strengthening works for some time but was a low priority for the local authority.

However, a replacement was announced in October 2020, two months after the devastating flooding.

But the council warned at that time it could take another six years to complete the work.