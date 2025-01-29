High-end hideaway plan as Angus Glens glamping bid lodged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High-end hideaway plan as Angus Glens glamping bid lodged

An application for a pod near Backwater reservoir, north of Kirriemuir, is the latest project in an Angus glamping boom.

By Graham Brown
A design image of the Viewmount glamping pod. Image: Glampitect
There are plans to create a glamping pod retreat in the Angus Glens north of Kirriemuir.

An application has been submitted to the council for a single unit at Bellaty in Glen Isla, close to Backwater Reservoir.

The site lies around 11 miles from Kirriemuir, just off the B951, which passes Lintrathen Loch.

The Dunfermline-based applicant behind the project says it will be ideally located for visitors to enjoy attractions including Reekie Linn, Balintore Castle and the glens.

Design images show the pod set in woodland at Viewmount, Bellaty.

Glenisla glaming pod planning application.
The Glen Isla pod would enjoy stunning views of the local landscape. Image: Glampitect

“The small-scale, sustainable development will provide subtle and discreet countryside holiday accommodation for short breaks and weekend stays,” states the planning submission.

The pod will include parking and cycle storage for visitors who want to explore the glens by bike.

Angus Council will consider the planning application in due course.

It is part of a glamping boom in Angus.

Planning officials recently gave the go-ahead for a four-unit development near Forfar.

The Nether Finlarg site includes a boat for guests who fancy something out of the ordinary.

Glamping boat at Forfar site.
The glamping boat at the site between Forfar and Dundee. Image: Nether Finlarg Glamping

Glamping sites near Guthrie and Monikie Country Park are among those that have received the green light.

A two-pod plan for farmland at Newmill of Castleton, near Eassie is also under consideration.

