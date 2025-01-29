High-end hideaway plan as Angus Glens glamping bid lodged

There are plans to create a glamping pod retreat in the Angus Glens north of Kirriemuir.

An application has been submitted to the council for a single unit at Bellaty in Glen Isla, close to Backwater Reservoir.

The site lies around 11 miles from Kirriemuir, just off the B951, which passes Lintrathen Loch.

The Dunfermline-based applicant behind the project says it will be ideally located for visitors to enjoy attractions including Reekie Linn, Balintore Castle and the glens.

Design images show the pod set in woodland at Viewmount, Bellaty.

“The small-scale, sustainable development will provide subtle and discreet countryside holiday accommodation for short breaks and weekend stays,” states the planning submission.

The pod will include parking and cycle storage for visitors who want to explore the glens by bike.

Angus Council will consider the planning application in due course.

It is part of a glamping boom in Angus.

Planning officials recently gave the go-ahead for a four-unit development near Forfar.

The Nether Finlarg site includes a boat for guests who fancy something out of the ordinary.

Glamping sites near Guthrie and Monikie Country Park are among those that have received the green light.

A two-pod plan for farmland at Newmill of Castleton, near Eassie is also under consideration.