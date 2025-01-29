Sober pub and people’s sauna suggested for share of £300,000 Kirkcaldy funding

A community cinema and a sober pub are among public suggestions of how Fife Council should spend £300,000 earmarked for Kirkcaldy.

Eighty-nine people responded to a local authority call urging locals to come up with potential projects.

Other suggestions include a community cafe, a people’s sauna, a new playpark and a sensory garden.

A whale park, community choirs and drama groups, and a Kirkcaldy festival are also among the ideas.

The council announced funding to improve communities in October.

And it launched a “You Decide” campaign for people in Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn, Burntisland, Auchtertool and Puddledub.

A community-led steering group of residents is now working with council officers to draw up a shortlist.

And a public vote in March will decide the successful projects.

How much money will each project receive?

Priorities include ideas that help with the cost-of-living crisis, build community spirit and bolster local economies and skills.

Projects aimed at enhancing the town centre and waterfront were also welcome.

And people were able to apply for funding of between £500 and £15,000.

Councillor Ian Cameron is delighted with the response.

The Kirkcaldy area committee convenor said the council had asked for bright ideas.

“And boy did they respond!” he said.

‘Local democracy in action’

He added: “You Decide provides a terrific opportunity for local people to get involved by deciding how public money is best spent across their communities.”

Mr Cameron described it as local democracy in action.

And he said: “I now, along with my fellow councillors, look forward to the next stage of this wonderful campaign.”

He said each of the chosen projects will make a positive difference to the Kirkcaldy area for years to come.