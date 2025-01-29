Sober pub and people’s sauna suggested for share of £300,000 Kirkcaldy funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sober pub and people’s sauna suggested for share of £300,000 Kirkcaldy funding

The public will be able to vote for which projects receive Fife Council cash.

By Claire Warrender
The heart-shaped metalwork structures at Kirkcaldy waterfront.
People were invited to show Kirkcaldy some love. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A community cinema and a sober pub are among public suggestions of how Fife Council should spend £300,000 earmarked for Kirkcaldy.

Eighty-nine people responded to a local authority call urging locals to come up with potential projects.

Other suggestions include a community cafe, a people’s sauna, a new playpark and a sensory garden.

Kirkcaldy waterfront improvements are also suggested.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A whale park, community choirs and drama groups, and a Kirkcaldy festival are also among the ideas.

The council announced funding to improve communities in October.

And it launched a “You Decide” campaign for people in Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn, Burntisland, Auchtertool and Puddledub.

A community-led steering group of residents is now working with council officers to draw up a shortlist.

And a public vote in March will decide the successful projects.

How much money will each project receive?

Priorities include ideas that help with the cost-of-living crisis, build community spirit and bolster local economies and skills.

Projects aimed at enhancing the town centre and waterfront were also welcome.

And people were able to apply for funding of between £500 and £15,000.

Councillor Ian Cameron is delighted with the response.

The Kirkcaldy area committee convenor said the council had asked for bright ideas.

“And boy did they respond!” he said.

‘Local democracy in action’

He added: “You Decide provides a terrific opportunity for local people to get involved by deciding how public money is best spent across their communities.”

Mr Cameron described it as local democracy in action.

And he said: “I now, along with my fellow councillors, look forward to the next stage of this wonderful campaign.”

He said each of the chosen projects will make a positive difference to the Kirkcaldy area for years to come.

People were invited to show Kirkcaldy some love. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Conversation