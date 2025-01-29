Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone accept £200k offer from Belgium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone accept £200k offer from Belgium

The striker has scored 11 goals for Saints this season but wants to leave McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka in action for St Johnstone against Hearts.
Belgium bound? Benji Kimpioka. Image: SNS.

Belgian club Oud-Heverlee Leuven are leading the race to sign St Johnstone striker, Benji Kimpioka.

Courier Sport understands the Perth club have accepted a bid of nearly £200,000 for their top scorer.

Since it became clear that Kimpioka wasn’t interested in opening contract talks to stay at McDiarmid Park beyond the summer, a January move for the former Swedish under-21 international was always on the cards.

And the fact that the 24-year-old’s form has dropped off over recent weeks increased the chances of the Perth club being opening to a mid-season move.

Kimpioka has only scored once in the last 13 games and was an unused substitute for the clash with Motherwell on Saturday, with Makenzie Kirk starting and Adama Sidibeh and Taylor Steven given game-time instead of him.

Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 2-1 for St Johnstone against St Mirren.
Benji Kimpioka scores his last goal for St Johnstone, against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Manager Simo Valakari said on Thursday that he expected concrete interest to emerge this week.

“We knew that no-one would come in at the start of January,” he said. “But that it would be the end of the month when some teams see: ‘We need a striker now’.

“Or they see that it’s the end of the window and there are only a few months of the contract left and maybe they think they can get a little off the price for him.

“I can almost guarantee that there will be something.”

Clubs in Switzerland and Israel registered an interest earlier in the month but OHL, currently 12th in the Belgian pro League, are the only ones to come up with a transfer fee acceptable to Saints.

No bids have been made from England, despite rumours of a Blackburn Rovers interest.

OHL boss Chris Coleman was the first manager to introduce Kimpioka to first team training when he was in charge at Sunderland.

Busy last week of January transfer window

It’s set to be a hectic end to the transfer window at McDiarmid.

Jack Sanders is expected to head south to Gillingham but another English club entering the race for the defender’s signature can’t be discounted.

Andre Raymond is the subject of interest from a Russian second tier side and Fulham are set to sign young striker Brodie Dair.

Aaron Essel warms up ahead of St Johnstone's game against Aberdeen.
Aaron Essel. Image: SNS.

Matt Smith and Cammy MacPherson are available for transfer, while Dunfermline Athletic have been linked with a loan move for Aaron Essel.

Daniels Balodis has been confirmed as Saints’ latest signing, with another centre-half likely to join him, possibly Leeds youngster Kris Moore.

A winger is a priority recruit and Valakari will have to decide whether he wants a Kimpioka replacement in this window and be ready to react to any further exits.

