Fife Council probes suspected asbestos find on popular Kirkcaldy beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Fife Council probes suspected asbestos find on popular Kirkcaldy beach

The potentially dangerous material was reportedly discovered by walkers.

By Emilija Morrison
Items found on Kirkcaldy's Seafield Beach.
Items found on Kirkcaldy's Seafield Beach. Image: Emilija Morrison

Fife Council is investigating the discovery of suspected asbestos on a popular Kirkcaldy beach.

The potentially dangerous material was reportedly found on Seafield Beach at the southern end of the coastal town.

The council was alerted by local walkers who believed they came across the substance at various locations on the beach at the end of December.

It has been suggested that construction materials containing asbestos may have become dislodged due to harsh winter weather.

Fife Council says ‘no immediate safety concerns’ over Kirkcaldy asbestos fears

Fife Council’s environmental protection manager Rob Bowditch says he has inspected the beach with Fife Coast & Countryside Trust members.

“There are no immediate safety concerns at Seafield Beach,” he said.

The council is investigating the reported discovery. Image: Emilija Morrison

“A small number of items were found that could potentially contain asbestos.

“However, any asbestos present would be contained within materials and therefore would not present a significant risk to the public.

“Further inspections are planned to assess if any other action is needed.”

In an earlier statement, the council’s head of protective services Nigel Kerr said there had been coastal movements in the area due to recent storms.

Award-winning Seafield Beach has designated bathing water

Asbestos was a common building material from the late 19th century.

But its use in the UK was banned in 1999 after a link with lung cancer was found.

Around 5,000 people in the UK die each year from asbestos-related diseases, according to the Health and Safety Executive.

Seafield beach, Kirkcaldy.
The beach has designated bathing water. Image: Kris Miller/ DC Thomson

The council probe comes after Seafield was recognised in last year’s Keep Scotland Beautiful awards.

The award was based on local environmental quality, access, facilities, safety and heritage.

Seafield also has designated bathing water, which puts a legal requirement on local authorities to remedy harmful pollution during the bathing season (May to September).

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) declined to comment.

More from Fife

Nicola and Teresa Gordon at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DCT Media
Mum and daughter cleared of killing Fife security guard
An artist's impression of the new west Fife high school in Rosyth
Top name suggestion for new west Fife high school revealed - and it's not…
The heart-shaped metalwork structures at Kirkcaldy waterfront.
Sober pub and people's sauna suggested for share of £300,000 Kirkcaldy funding
The Yeoman pub in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
Dunfermline pub's apology to customers as it seeks fourth chef in four months
Meggy Meng has been traced.
Missing teen last seen near Dunfermline school traced 'safe and well'
Fife school violence
Alarm as Fife schools record 6,000 violent or aggressive incidents in 2024
Then empty Kinema in Dunfermline could become a community cinema
Three Dunfermline buildings earmarked as possible community cinema sites
Ambulances queue at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy in January 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First Minister John Swinney challenged to visit Kirkcaldy A&E – where paramedics run makeshift…
Fife Council leader David Ross has warned of a funding gap
Warning Fife council tax bills could rise by up to 10% to protect services
3
Emergency services at the scene on Swan Court in Methil
Fife thug jailed for 'plugging' man with knife, triggering armed police response

Conversation