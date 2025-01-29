Fife Council probes suspected asbestos find on popular Kirkcaldy beach

Fife Council is investigating the discovery of suspected asbestos on a popular Kirkcaldy beach.

The potentially dangerous material was reportedly found on Seafield Beach at the southern end of the coastal town.

The council was alerted by local walkers who believed they came across the substance at various locations on the beach at the end of December.

It has been suggested that construction materials containing asbestos may have become dislodged due to harsh winter weather.

Fife Council says ‘no immediate safety concerns’ over Kirkcaldy asbestos fears

Fife Council’s environmental protection manager Rob Bowditch says he has inspected the beach with Fife Coast & Countryside Trust members.

“There are no immediate safety concerns at Seafield Beach,” he said.

“A small number of items were found that could potentially contain asbestos.

“However, any asbestos present would be contained within materials and therefore would not present a significant risk to the public.

“Further inspections are planned to assess if any other action is needed.”

In an earlier statement, the council’s head of protective services Nigel Kerr said there had been coastal movements in the area due to recent storms.

Award-winning Seafield Beach has designated bathing water

Asbestos was a common building material from the late 19th century.

But its use in the UK was banned in 1999 after a link with lung cancer was found.

Around 5,000 people in the UK die each year from asbestos-related diseases, according to the Health and Safety Executive.

The council probe comes after Seafield was recognised in last year’s Keep Scotland Beautiful awards.

The award was based on local environmental quality, access, facilities, safety and heritage.

Seafield also has designated bathing water, which puts a legal requirement on local authorities to remedy harmful pollution during the bathing season (May to September).

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) declined to comment.