Daniels Balodis is a ‘vocal leader’, says St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari

The Latvian international will strengthen Saints' defence.

By Eric Nicolson
Daniels Balodis playing for Latvia against Armenia.
Daniels Balodis playing for Latvia against Armenia. Image: Shutterstock.

Daniels Balodis will be a “vocal leader” for St Johnstone if his transfer is concluded, according to Simo Valakari.

The Perth boss didn’t need to do his homework on the defender, as he watched the 26-year-old close-up while they were both working in Latvia.

Having worn the captain’s armband for club and country, Balodis, who was due to travel to Scotland yesterday, has established his leadership credentials.

And that will be one several attributes he can add to the McDiarmid Park Premiership survival cause.

“He’s a very tough defender,” said Valakari. “A leader who has been captain for his teams.

“Last summer he moved to RFS – two times champions – and started to play straight away for that strong team.

“He played with them until the group stage of the Europa League so that tells you a lot that he’s a good level player.

Daniels Balodis marking Robert Lewandowski when Latvia played Poland.
Daniels Balodis marking Robert Lewandowski when Latvia played Poland. Image: Shutterstock.

“Balodis would be a more of a vocal leader. Bozo (Mikulic) shows more about the example he sets, how he does things.

“Anyone you bring into a new environment in football, you never know how it’s going to happen.

“But, especially in the Scotland. This is a special league and the situation we are in it is not easy.

“So, you need to come in straight away.”

Valakari added: “He has played right-back also, back three, two centre-backs.

“Of course, he has played at international level and European games so he has experience against different opponents.”

Motherwell backlash

Meanwhile, the head coach knows Saints need to be prepared for a Motherwell backlash on Saturday after they knocked the Fir Park side out of the Scottish Cup seven days earlier.

“They want to come and show that what happened last week was an accident,” he said.

“They will be stronger and uglier. They will want to win this physical fight, put pressure on us and put us on the back foot.

“We know it. We just need to be ready for it.

“We played some very good football and made Motherwell look worse than they are. We know there will be a response from them.”

