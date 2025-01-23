Daniels Balodis: St Johnstone signing target CLEARS hurdle that scuppered Roman Eremenko deal

St Johnstone signing target Daniels Balodis has overcome the hurdle which scuppered Roman Eremenko’s Perth transfer.

Courier Sport understands that the Latvian ticked the required boxes to ensure that he didn’t need to go before the SFA eligibility panel, which knocked back the proposed Eremenko deal on Tuesday.

That means both Balodis and Swedish midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg, now just have to negotiate the Home Office work permit process before they can formally be confirmed as Saints signings and be eligible to play.

The 26-year-old, who has been playing in the Latvian top-flight with FK RFS, is an established international centre-back.

He has 16 caps to his name and has also worn the captain’s armband.

Balodis has played Champions League qualifiers for his club. He scored against Larne.

He has played all his football in Latvia, so is well known to Saints boss, Simo Valakari, whose previous coaching job was there.

Central defence is an area Valakari has limited options at present, with Bozo Mikulic, another footballer who played in Latvia, and Jack Sanders the only two recognised players for that position.

Leeds United youngster, Kris Moore, has been training at McDiarmid Park this week with a view to a loan.

It is far from certain Sanders will still be a Saints player when the window closes.

Gillingham have had one bid turned down but reports have suggested they may yet up their offer.

There is also a possibility that Benji Kimpioka will become an end of window transfer story.

He has shown no desire to enter into talks to extend his contract, which runs out in the summer.

Saints haven’t yet received any formal bids for Kimpioka, however.

Winger is another position Valakari will need to address before the window closes, while filling the spot earmarked for Eremenko will also be under consideration.

It is understood the Balodis contract will run until the summer of 2026.