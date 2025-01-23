Daniels Balodis: St Johnstone signing target CLEARS hurdle that scuppered Roman Eremenko deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

Daniels Balodis: St Johnstone signing target CLEARS hurdle that scuppered Roman Eremenko deal

The 26-year-old has been identified to strengthen the Saints defence.

By Eric Nicolson
Daniels Balodis marking Robert Lewandowski when Latvia played Poland.
Daniels Balodis marking Robert Lewandowski when Latvia played Poland. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone signing target Daniels Balodis has overcome the hurdle which scuppered Roman Eremenko’s Perth transfer.

Courier Sport understands that the Latvian ticked the required boxes to ensure that he didn’t need to go before the SFA eligibility panel, which knocked back the proposed Eremenko deal on Tuesday.

That means both Balodis and Swedish midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg, now just have to negotiate the Home Office work permit process before they can formally be confirmed as Saints signings and be eligible to play.

The 26-year-old, who has been playing in the Latvian top-flight with FK RFS, is an established international centre-back.

He has 16 caps to his name and has also worn the captain’s armband.

Balodis has played Champions League qualifiers for his club. He scored against Larne.

He has played all his football in Latvia, so is well known to Saints boss, Simo Valakari, whose previous coaching job was there.

Daniels Balodis playing for Latvia against Armenia.
Daniels Balodis playing for Latvia against Armenia. Image: Shutterstock.

Central defence is an area Valakari has limited options at present, with Bozo Mikulic, another footballer who played in Latvia, and Jack Sanders the only two recognised players for that position.

Leeds United youngster, Kris Moore, has been training at McDiarmid Park this week with a view to a loan.

It is far from certain Sanders will still be a Saints player when the window closes.

Gillingham have had one bid turned down but reports have suggested they may yet up their offer.

There is also a possibility that Benji Kimpioka will become an end of window transfer story.

He has shown no desire to enter into talks to extend his contract, which runs out in the summer.

Saints haven’t yet received any formal bids for Kimpioka, however.

Winger is another position Valakari will need to address before the window closes, while filling the spot earmarked for Eremenko will also be under consideration.

It is understood the Balodis contract will run until the summer of 2026.

