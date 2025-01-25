Stirling Citizens Advice boss warns funding cuts could cost taxpayers ‘millions and millions’

The CEO of Stirling’s Citizens Advice Bureau claims Stirling Council’s proposed funding cut could end up costing the local authority millions of pounds.

Craig Anderson has warned the service may close if the council revokes £20,000 of its funding, with “catastrophic” consequences.

“It would cost the local authority millions and millions to replicate what is done by our charity for the people of Stirling,” Mr Anderson told The Courier.

He added: “It’s highly counterintuitive to trim £20,000 from a charity’s budget that generates £2.5 million for people to spend locally, and brings in £12.91 per £1 [of funding] to help local people with specialist services are very much needed.”

Citizens Advice provides confidential information and guidance on legal matters, debt, consumer issues, housing and more.

While the service is based in Stirling city centre, it covers the entire council area, including Tyndrum and the eastern villages.

Stirling Council launched a public consultation in December, proposing over £2.6 million of cuts to public services.

These are intended to help plug a shortfall of £13 million in the 2025-26 financial year.

If approved, the local authority would take away 25% of its existing financial contribution to Stirling District Citizens Advice Bureau.

This follows a 10% funding cut in 2024-25.

‘For every public pound, we brought in £12.91 additional investment’

During 2023-24, 11,377 individuals received help from the Stirling Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB).

If the service closes, Mr Anderson expects more pressure to be put on Stirling Council and NHS services.

He said: “The fact that people can readily access the local CAB, it generally prevents problems becoming bigger problems.

“And it generally prevents bigger problems becoming bigger problems for the local authority.”

The threat comes as demand for Citizens Advice assistance has soared by 37% in the Stirling area due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“We are extremely grateful for any support that Stirling Council offer us to address the needs of the communities that we both serve,” emphasised Mr Anderson.

“But for every public pound that we received in the year 23-24, we brought in £12.91 of additional investment, which provided a whole range of services for the constituents of Stirling Council.”

CAB’s work encompasses anti-poverty services, from veteran housing to addiction, as well as support with the cost of living, redundancy, and energy, amongst dozens of others.

In total, the service brought in £760,850 of third-party grant funding during 2023-24.

But Mr Anderson fears the CAB would not be able to cover the £20,000 deficit if Stirling Council follows through with removing funding, since grants can be difficult to secure.

Concerns for vulnerable people living in Stirling

The CAB boss is deeply concerned for the wellbeing of some locals should Stirling’s Citizens Advice have to close.

He said: “A lot of the people that we are supporting are very vulnerable and fall through the holes in the safety net.

“And what we do by being in the right place at the right time – in the recovery cafe in the library, in the church hall, in the community centre, in the mental health unit – it makes sure that the holes in that safety net are as small as possible, so less people fall through it.”

If the Stirling bureau shuts, Mr Anderson says staff will lose their jobs, and important volunteering opportunities will disappear.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “The Council faces an estimated budget shortfall of £13 million next year where a number of difficult decisions will need to be made.

“Elected members will make a final decision on what proposed savings should be taken forward at this year’s budget setting meeting in February.

“Residents can continue to provide feedback on potential savings across a range of Council services as part of our Big Conversation until 2 February.”

How is the Citizens Advice Bureau funded?

Across Scotland, CABs receive funding from local authorities and external sources.

In Stirling, the service currently runs on 9% council grant funding and 91% project funding.

Mr Anderson says Stirling’s bureau already operates more cheaply than others in the country, receiving 73p per capita compared to a Scottish average of £2.

The deadline for participating in the council’s Big Conversation budget consultation is February 2 – all Stirling Council area residents can take part and share their views.

