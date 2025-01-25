Stirling Citizens Advice boss warns funding cuts could cost taxpayers ‘millions and millions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Citizens Advice boss warns funding cuts could cost taxpayers ‘millions and millions’

The Stirlingshire-wide service fears its closure would put greater pressure on Stirling Council and the NHS.

By Isla Glen
Stirling Citizens Advice Bureau may have to close if Stirling Council removes its funding. Image: Travelly Minimalist/Shutterstock
Stirling Citizens Advice Bureau may have to close if Stirling Council removes its funding. Image: Travelly Minimalist/Shutterstock

The CEO of Stirling’s Citizens Advice Bureau claims Stirling Council’s proposed funding cut could end up costing the local authority millions of pounds.

Craig Anderson has warned the service may close if the council revokes £20,000 of its funding, with “catastrophic” consequences.

“It would cost the local authority millions and millions to replicate what is done by our charity for the people of Stirling,” Mr Anderson told The Courier.

He added: “It’s highly counterintuitive to trim £20,000 from a charity’s budget that generates £2.5 million for people to spend locally, and brings in £12.91 per £1 [of funding] to help local people with specialist services are very much needed.”

Citizens Advice provides confidential information and guidance on legal matters, debt, consumer issues, housing and more.

While the service is based in Stirling city centre, it covers the entire council area, including Tyndrum and the eastern villages.

Craig Anderson has warned the Stirling CAB may close if it loses funding. Image: Supplied

Stirling Council launched a public consultation in December, proposing over £2.6 million of cuts to public services.

These are intended to help plug a shortfall of £13 million in the 2025-26 financial year.

If approved, the local authority would take away 25% of its existing financial contribution to Stirling District Citizens Advice Bureau.

This follows a 10% funding cut in 2024-25.

‘For every public pound, we brought in £12.91 additional investment’

During 2023-24, 11,377 individuals received help from the Stirling Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB).

If the service closes, Mr Anderson expects more pressure to be put on Stirling Council and NHS services.

He said: “The fact that people can readily access the local CAB, it generally prevents problems becoming bigger problems.

“And it generally prevents bigger problems becoming bigger problems for the local authority.”

The threat comes as demand for Citizens Advice assistance has soared by 37% in the Stirling area due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The Citizens Advice Bureau provides free impartial advice. Image: Paul Reid

“We are extremely grateful for any support that Stirling Council offer us to address the needs of the communities that we both serve,” emphasised Mr Anderson.

“But for every public pound that we received in the year 23-24, we brought in £12.91 of additional investment, which provided a whole range of services for the constituents of Stirling Council.”

CAB’s work encompasses anti-poverty services, from veteran housing to addiction, as well as support with the cost of living, redundancy, and energy, amongst dozens of others.

In total, the service brought in £760,850 of third-party grant funding during 2023-24.

But Mr Anderson fears the CAB would not be able to cover the £20,000 deficit if Stirling Council follows through with removing funding, since grants can be difficult to secure.

Concerns for vulnerable people living in Stirling

The CAB boss is deeply concerned for the wellbeing of some locals should Stirling’s Citizens Advice have to close.

He said: “A lot of the people that we are supporting are very vulnerable and fall through the holes in the safety net.

“And what we do by being in the right place at the right time – in the recovery cafe in the library, in the church hall, in the community centre, in the mental health unit – it makes sure that the holes in that safety net are as small as possible, so less people fall through it.”

If the Stirling bureau shuts, Mr Anderson says staff will lose their jobs, and important volunteering opportunities will disappear.

Citizens Advice helps residents with energy advice, amongst other crucial services. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “The Council faces an estimated budget shortfall of £13 million next year where a number of difficult decisions will need to be made.

“Elected members will make a final decision on what proposed savings should be taken forward at this year’s budget setting meeting in February.

Residents can continue to provide feedback on potential savings across a range of Council services as part of our Big Conversation until 2 February.”

How is the Citizens Advice Bureau funded?

Across Scotland, CABs receive funding from local authorities and external sources.

In Stirling, the service currently runs on 9% council grant funding and 91% project funding.

Mr Anderson says Stirling’s bureau already operates more cheaply than others in the country, receiving 73p per capita compared to a Scottish average of £2.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

