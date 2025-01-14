Stirling Council charges that could rise this year including burials and bins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Council charges that could rise this year including burials and bins

The local authority is currently seeking the views of residents on proposed cuts for the 2025-26 financial year.

Garden waste permits will no longer be free, if plans are approved. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Some Stirling Council services could rise in price for locals from April.

With a shortfall of almost £13 million, the local authority has identified different ways to save £2.6m in the 2025-26 financial year.

Residents have until February 2 to have their say on the proposed cuts, which include removing school counselling funding and reducing library opening hours.

Stirling locals have criticised some of the plans, and Red Hot Chilli Piper Craig Muirhead from Bannockburn told The Courier he was “deeply concerned” over threats to music tuition in schools.

If approved, here are some of the key services that could get more expensive later this year, and how much it would cost you.

Garden and commercial waste

Stirlingshire residents receiving a council tax reduction could lose their garden waste permit concession, which currently removes the cost.

In 2024, 6,099 permits were issued.

A one-year permit for 2024-2025 cost £50, so is likely to be a similar price for 2025-26.

There is already anguish over bins in Stirling – a petition has been launched calling for Stirling Council to compensate residents for an eight-week gap between blue bin collections during the festive period. Image: DC Thomson

Businesses may have to pay more for commercial waste.

By bringing charges into line with other councils, £50,000 could be raised.

While it’s not certain exactly how much this would increase by, Clackmannanshire Council charges £40.55 for 10 sacks of refuse.

Stirling Council’s current rate is £185 for 50 sacks – nearly £18 less, overall, than for 50 sacks in its neighbouring area.

Bus fares

Park and ride buses could see a fare increase.

Customers boarding at stops along the park-and-ride route could pay £1.60 (up from £1.50) for a ticket.

But, when boarding from Castleview or Springkerse, the fare would remain at £1.

Burial and funeral charges

Those who do not live in the Stirling Council area could be hit with a 50% surcharge for burial lair sales, burials and casket of ashes burials.

This would generate £103,000 for Stirling Council.

The proposed price changes are as follows:

  • Lair purchase: £1,580 (up from £1,053)
  • Burial: £2,051 (up from £1,367)
  • Ashes: £555 (up from £370)
Woodland or natural burials at Killearn Cemetery are now more popular than traditional burials, so Stirling Council plans to set aside land in Balvalachan Cemetery in Callander and at Tyndrum Cemetery to increase availability. Image: Google Street View

Woodland and natural burials could also increase in price – £1,650 (up from £825).

Burial charges on Saturdays and Sundays may rise, too – £1,818 for burials (up from £1,367, Monday to Saturday), and £501 for a casket of ashes (up from £377).

Stirling Council hopes to bring in an income from trial digs to burial lairs.

These assess whether there is room for more burials. Ten are carried out per year.

These are currently free, but the new price would be £300.

Music tuition in schools

Both secondary and primary pupils could lose music tuition in schools if the council’s bid to save £250,000 is green lit.

If hiring, for example, the services of a piano teacher for their child, parents could face extra costs of £60 to £108 a week for private lessons.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

