Stirling Council charges that could rise this year including burials and bins

Some Stirling Council services could rise in price for locals from April.

With a shortfall of almost £13 million, the local authority has identified different ways to save £2.6m in the 2025-26 financial year.

Residents have until February 2 to have their say on the proposed cuts, which include removing school counselling funding and reducing library opening hours.

Stirling locals have criticised some of the plans, and Red Hot Chilli Piper Craig Muirhead from Bannockburn told The Courier he was “deeply concerned” over threats to music tuition in schools.

If approved, here are some of the key services that could get more expensive later this year, and how much it would cost you.

Garden and commercial waste

Stirlingshire residents receiving a council tax reduction could lose their garden waste permit concession, which currently removes the cost.

In 2024, 6,099 permits were issued.

A one-year permit for 2024-2025 cost £50, so is likely to be a similar price for 2025-26.

Businesses may have to pay more for commercial waste.

By bringing charges into line with other councils, £50,000 could be raised.

While it’s not certain exactly how much this would increase by, Clackmannanshire Council charges £40.55 for 10 sacks of refuse.

Stirling Council’s current rate is £185 for 50 sacks – nearly £18 less, overall, than for 50 sacks in its neighbouring area.

Bus fares

Park and ride buses could see a fare increase.

Customers boarding at stops along the park-and-ride route could pay £1.60 (up from £1.50) for a ticket.

But, when boarding from Castleview or Springkerse, the fare would remain at £1.

Burial and funeral charges

Those who do not live in the Stirling Council area could be hit with a 50% surcharge for burial lair sales, burials and casket of ashes burials.

This would generate £103,000 for Stirling Council.

The proposed price changes are as follows:

Lair purchase: £1,580 (up from £1,053)

Burial: £2,051 (up from £1,367)

Ashes: £555 (up from £370)

Woodland and natural burials could also increase in price – £1,650 (up from £825).

Burial charges on Saturdays and Sundays may rise, too – £1,818 for burials (up from £1,367, Monday to Saturday), and £501 for a casket of ashes (up from £377).

Stirling Council hopes to bring in an income from trial digs to burial lairs.

These assess whether there is room for more burials. Ten are carried out per year.

These are currently free, but the new price would be £300.

Music tuition in schools

Both secondary and primary pupils could lose music tuition in schools if the council’s bid to save £250,000 is green lit.

If hiring, for example, the services of a piano teacher for their child, parents could face extra costs of £60 to £108 a week for private lessons.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook