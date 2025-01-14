‘Loud bangs and pops’ heard as 2 vehicles deliberately set alight in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

‘Loud bangs and pops’ heard as 2 vehicles deliberately set alight in Dundee

A DPD delivery van was one of the vehicles targeted in a fire that has sparked a police probe.

By Ben MacDonald
DPD van catches fire in Hepburn Street, Dundee
A DPD van was damaged in the fire. Image: Supplied

A police probe has been launched after two vehicles were damaged in a deliberate fire in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Hepburn Street at around 3.15am on Tuesday.

No one was hurt in the blaze, which happened near a block of flats.

A DPD delivery van was targeted in the fire.

One resident told The Courier they were awoken by a loud bang.

They said: “Loud pops and bangs.

“Couple of males out on the street.

“Commotion.”

The DPD van was damaged in adeliberate fire on Hepburn Street, Dundee.
The two damaged vehicles on Hepburn Street. Image: Supplied

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a van and a car were set on fire.

One appliance from the Macalpine Road station attended the blaze and emergency services left the scene at 3.45am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.15am on Tuesday, police received a report of two vehicles on fire in Hepburn Street at the junction with Caird Terrace.

“Emergency services attended and the fires were extinguished.

“There were no reports of anyone injured.

“The fires are being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

Broomhall House is a jute mansion on Albert Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Dundee councillors refuse Jessie's Kitchen transformation plans amid 'mayhem mansion' fears
7
'Vault' cocktail bar planned for Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Plans for 'high end' cocktail bar in former Broughty Ferry bank
3
Beatrice Edwards with daughter Emily and partner Duncan Gillon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee mum fears for family's health as damp causes mushrooms to grow in their…
5
XL Bullies are still being homed in Dundee
Arrest warrant for man accused of keeping dead XL Bullies in Dundee flat
Fly-tipping on Daniel Street in Dundee in November 2024. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Thousands owed to Dundee City Council in unpaid fly-tipping fines
The Tayberry sign.
Dundee's Tayberry to be reopened by well-known restaurant boss
Paramedics were called to the junction of Arbroath Road and Dalketh Road, Dundee.
Traffic calming calls as two taken to hospital after 'bad crash' on busy Dundee…
The site on Strathmore Avenue was formerly home to an Ecosse Motorcycles branch. Image: Google Maps
Bid to turn ex-Dundee showroom into takeaway selling pizzas, curries and desserts
11
Car on fire.
VIDEO: Dundee car fire 'like a movie' as owner left in tears
4
Christopher Lawson
Dundee ex-paratrooper battered 65-year-old who gave evidence against his dad 30 years ago

Conversation