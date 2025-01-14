Dundee ‘Loud bangs and pops’ heard as 2 vehicles deliberately set alight in Dundee A DPD delivery van was one of the vehicles targeted in a fire that has sparked a police probe. By Ben MacDonald January 14 2025, 1:21pm January 14 2025, 1:21pm Share ‘Loud bangs and pops’ heard as 2 vehicles deliberately set alight in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5161418/dpd-van-hepburn-street-dundee-fire/ Copy Link 4 comment A DPD van was damaged in the fire. Image: Supplied A police probe has been launched after two vehicles were damaged in a deliberate fire in Dundee. Emergency services were called to Hepburn Street at around 3.15am on Tuesday. No one was hurt in the blaze, which happened near a block of flats. A DPD delivery van was targeted in the fire. One resident told The Courier they were awoken by a loud bang. They said: “Loud pops and bangs. “Couple of males out on the street. “Commotion.” The two damaged vehicles on Hepburn Street. Image: Supplied The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a van and a car were set on fire. One appliance from the Macalpine Road station attended the blaze and emergency services left the scene at 3.45am. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.15am on Tuesday, police received a report of two vehicles on fire in Hepburn Street at the junction with Caird Terrace. “Emergency services attended and the fires were extinguished. “There were no reports of anyone injured. “The fires are being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”
