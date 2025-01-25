Jason Holt: ‘Reset’ has been good for St Johnstone midfielder

St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt used a two-game suspension for an individual “reset”.

And, after being forced to sit in the stand for the matches against Dundee and Rangers, it looked like the time out of Simo Valakari’s team has helped get him back to the top of his game.

“I did see it as a wee bit of a reset,” said the 31-year-old.

“When you come out of the team you can look at things from afar and take stock.

“Obviously, nobody likes missing games but I felt refreshed getting back involved last weekend.”

As well as the red card against Hibs, Holt’s handball led to St Mirren’s dramatic penalty winner in another recent fixture and there was an own goal when Rangers visited McDiarmid Park.

“It did seem like one of those spells in football where everything was going against me a bit,” said the former Livingston man.

“I don’t think I’ve had a run like that in my career

“Combine it with the results for the team, you feel responsibility – even though some of it was out of my control.”

Motherwell again

Saints ended a nine-game losing run in the Scottish last Saturday.

But the second half of a Motherwell double-header is an even more important fixture.

“The team was good in the first half,” said Holt.

“The next challenge is doing it for a full game.

“We need that cup win to be a springboard for the league.

“The clean sheet was a big positive to build on.

“We’ll always create chances, I think.

“Last weekend we defended from the front. We were all chipping in to help each other out.

“Being steady and solid in the box and in the middle areas of the pitch will give us a great chance of winning more games.

“It’s a bit strange playing the same team two weeks in a row.

“One thing you do know is they’ll be looking for a reaction to losing.

“They’ll come out of the traps fast and we need to be ready for that.”

Competition for places

With Victor Griffith signed and Jonathan Svedberg joining him, Valakari is strengthening his midfield options.

“As a professional footballer, you should expect new players to come in the door in your position,” said Holt, who returned to Saints shortly before Craig Levein was sacked.

“I’ve had it throughout my career.

“Competition keeps you on your toes – a dip in performance and you’ll find yourself out of the team.

“Boys should see it as a challenge to make sure you do your job in the pitch and stay in the side.

“New faces bring a freshness.

“I’m sure they’ll help us.

“The three boys who have come in have done really well already.

“Victor got himself into some great positions, Sam (Curtis) was only in the building a day before the game, and Andy (Fisher) now has a clean sheet.

“Hats off to them. I’ve been really impressed.”