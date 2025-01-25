Jason Holt: ‘Reset’ has been good for St Johnstone midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jason Holt: ‘Reset’ has been good for St Johnstone midfielder

The former Livingston man is back in the Saints team after suspension.

By Eric Nicolson
Jason Holt warming up before a game against Hearts.
St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt used a two-game suspension for an individual “reset”.

And, after being forced to sit in the stand for the matches against Dundee and Rangers, it looked like the time out of Simo Valakari’s team has helped get him back to the top of his game.

“I did see it as a wee bit of a reset,” said the 31-year-old.

“When you come out of the team you can look at things from afar and take stock.

“Obviously, nobody likes missing games but I felt refreshed getting back involved last weekend.”

St Johnstone's Jason Holt after being shown a red card against Hibs.
As well as the red card against Hibs, Holt’s handball led to St Mirren’s dramatic penalty winner in another recent fixture and there was an own goal when Rangers visited McDiarmid Park.

“It did seem like one of those spells in football where everything was going against me a bit,” said the former Livingston man.

“I don’t think I’ve had a run like that in my career

“Combine it with the results for the team, you feel responsibility – even though some of it was out of my control.”

Motherwell again

Saints ended a nine-game losing run in the Scottish last Saturday.

But the second half of a Motherwell double-header is an even more important fixture.

“The team was good in the first half,” said Holt.

“The next challenge is doing it for a full game.

“We need that cup win to be a springboard for the league.

“The clean sheet was a big positive to build on.

“We’ll always create chances, I think.

Jason Holt celebrates with Makenzie Kirk after the striker scored the winning goal against Motherwell.
“Last weekend we defended from the front. We were all chipping in to help each other out.

“Being steady and solid in the box and in the middle areas of the pitch will give us a great chance of winning more games.

“It’s a bit strange playing the same team two weeks in a row.

“One thing you do know is they’ll be looking for a reaction to losing.

“They’ll come out of the traps fast and we need to be ready for that.”

Competition for places

With Victor Griffith signed and Jonathan Svedberg joining him, Valakari is strengthening his midfield options.

“As a professional footballer, you should expect new players to come in the door in your position,” said Holt, who returned to Saints shortly before Craig Levein was sacked.

“I’ve had it throughout my career.

“Competition keeps you on your toes – a dip in performance and you’ll find yourself out of the team.

“Boys should see it as a challenge to make sure you do your job in the pitch and stay in the side.

“New faces bring a freshness.

“I’m sure they’ll help us.

“The three boys who have come in have done really well already.

Simo Valakari and Victor Griffith at the end of the St Johnstone v Motherwell game.
“Victor got himself into some great positions, Sam (Curtis) was only in the building a day before the game, and Andy (Fisher) now has a clean sheet.

“Hats off to them. I’ve been really impressed.”

Conversation