St Johnstone accept third Brodie Dair bid as young striker set for Fulham transfer

St Johnstone have accepted a third bid from Fulham for young forward, Brodie Dair.

The Perth club will receive an initial transfer fee of over £150,000, Courier Sport understands, with further realistic add-ons and sell-ons to follow if the 16-year-old’s career progresses well.

The move is now subject to personal terms being agreed and a medical being passed.

Saints had to fight off interest from big clubs in England before convincing Dair to sign his first professional contract, a two-year deal, last summer.

In an ideal world, supporters would have got the opportunity to see the versatile attacker, who has impressed coaches with his talent and attitude, in the first team.

But it is a feather in the player’s cap that he earned this move on the back of a training spell with Fulham and it is a sign that the academy conveyor belt at McDiarmid Park is working.

Another promising player, Callan Hamill, is expected to join Arsenal in the summer, with Saints likely to bank six-figure compensation.

Dair, from Fife, burst on to the scene at McDiarmid Park when he scored the winning goal against Dundee United in a 2023 Scottish Youth Cup quarter-final at the age of just 14.

He comes from a football family, with dad, Lee, and uncle, Jason, both enjoying careers as a professional.

Simo Valakari put him on the bench for two home games at the turn of the year, against Hibs and Dundee.