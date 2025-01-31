Stirlingshire beauty spot closed due to Storm Eowyn damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire beauty spot closed due to Storm Eowyn damage

Visitors to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs are being urged to avoid Conic Hill.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Conic Hill path is closed due to Storm Eowyn damage. Image: Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park
A Stirlingshire beauty spot is closed after damage sustained during Storm Eowyn.

The site forms part of the West Highland Way on the eastern side of Loch Lomond in the village of Balmaha.

The area was particularly badly hit during the storm.

Public asked to avoid Conic Hill due to storm damage

A spokesperson for Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority said: “Following significant damage caused by Storm Eowyn, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority is urging visitors to avoid Conic Hill, which is currently closed to public access.

“The storm’s extreme severity has resulted in a large number of fallen and damaged trees, making the public path unsafe.

“Fencing and signage have been put in place to inform visitors of the closure and provide guidance.

“We strongly advise the public to adhere to this guidance and avoid the site for their own safety.”

Storm Eowyn caused significant damage in Stirlingshire. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The spokesperson added: “We recognise that Conic Hill is one of Scotland’s most popular hills, and we are working closely with our partners at Forestry and Land Scotland to assess the damage and carry out repairs.

“Our teams are working as quickly as possible to reopen the site once it is safe to do so.

“Before setting off, we advise visitors to check the latest updates from the park authority and Forestry and Land Scotland to plan their journey accordingly.”

Storm Eowyn hit Stirlingshire hard last Friday, toppling trees, severely damaging buildings, and closing major roads.

