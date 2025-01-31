Stirlingshire beauty spot closed due to Storm Eowyn damage

A Stirlingshire beauty spot is closed after damage sustained during Storm Eowyn.

Visitors to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs are being urged to avoid Conic Hill.

The site forms part of the West Highland Way on the eastern side of Loch Lomond in the village of Balmaha.

The area was particularly badly hit during the storm.

Public asked to avoid Conic Hill due to storm damage

A spokesperson for Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority said: “Following significant damage caused by Storm Eowyn, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority is urging visitors to avoid Conic Hill, which is currently closed to public access.

“The storm’s extreme severity has resulted in a large number of fallen and damaged trees, making the public path unsafe.

“Fencing and signage have been put in place to inform visitors of the closure and provide guidance.

“We strongly advise the public to adhere to this guidance and avoid the site for their own safety.”

The spokesperson added: “We recognise that Conic Hill is one of Scotland’s most popular hills, and we are working closely with our partners at Forestry and Land Scotland to assess the damage and carry out repairs.

“Our teams are working as quickly as possible to reopen the site once it is safe to do so.

“Before setting off, we advise visitors to check the latest updates from the park authority and Forestry and Land Scotland to plan their journey accordingly.”

Storm Eowyn hit Stirlingshire hard last Friday, toppling trees, severely damaging buildings, and closing major roads.