Jack Sanders: £150k transfer from St Johnstone to MK Dons confirmed

The 25-year-old was a regular for Saints this season.

By Eric Nicolson
Former St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders in action.
Jack Sanders’ transfer from St Johnstone to MK Dons has been officially confirmed.

The centre-back said his goodbyes at McDiarmid Park on Thursday before travelling south for his medical.

And the deal, understood to be worth a fee of around £150,000, has now been announced by the two clubs.

“I wanted to come to a club that suited my style of play, and this certainly does,” said Sanders. “I’m still looking to develop.

“I’m not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination.

Jack Sanders holds off his man during St Johnstone's 4-0 defeat to Celtic.
“I pride myself on my defensive duties first, but I do like to take the ball and pass it quite a lot.

“I can play the ball into midfield and pass out from the back. I’ve watched a few games and hopefully, my style of play will fit with what the guys have been doing.”

Saints have already signed one centre-back, Daniels Balodis, and are seeking to recruit another.

