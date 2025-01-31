Fife rape survivor to meet first minister over parole concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Fife rape survivor to meet first minister over parole concerns

Fellow campaigner Ellie Wilson was refused access to her rapist's parole hearing at the criminal's request.

By Sean O'Neil
Survivors Ellie Wilson and Hannah McLaughan. Image: Hannah McLaughlan
Survivors Ellie Wilson and Hannah McLaughan. Image: Hannah McLaughlan

A Fife rape survivor will meet the First Minister next week to raise concerns about the parole process in Scotland.

Hannah McLaughlan and fellow campaigner Ellie Wilson will meet John Swinney and Justice Secretary Angela Constance on Wednesday as they seek reforms to the parole system.

Hannah is a survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig, jailed for nine and a half years in 2023 while Ellie’s attacker Daniel McFarlane was sentenced to five years in 2022.

Logan Doig. Image: Police Scotland

McFarlane became eligible for parole in December but the panel failed to make a decision on his release and deferred his case to February.

Both Hannah and Ellie are supporting The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign on parole reform.

‘Rapists have more rights than their victims’

Following the parole board‘s decision to defer McFarlane’s case for an oral hearing, Ellie applied to attend the case.

However her application has now been refused at the behest of the rapist’s solicitor.

Ellie believes the rights of the prisoner are outweighing her own.

Daniel McFarlane. Image: Spin

She said: “My rapist is being considered for parole after only serving half his sentence.

“The hearing is scheduled for Valentine’s Day, and despite the insensitivity, I applied to attend.

“My application has been refused.

“Why do rapists have more rights than their victims?”

Changes to parole system need ‘careful consideration’

The meeting with the First Minister and justice secretary comes after Angela Constance wrote to North East MSP Liam Kerr about The Courier and the survivors’ campaign.

The Conservative justice spokesperson asked the Scottish Government what its position is on the campaign for parole reform.

SNP justice chief Angela Constance. Image: DC Thomson.

In response, Ms Constance said: “We are committed to listening to the victims’, and their families, views on how the parole system can be improved.

“This why the First Minister, Minister for Victims, and I, are committed to meeting victims and hear how we can better support them through the parole process.

“Continuous improvement is essential to ensuring the parole system remains effective and fit for purpose.

“However, any proposals to amend parole rules need to be carefully considered, and fully assessed, to understand their impact.”

More from Fife

Dollar Crescent, Kirkcaldy
Teens, 18 and 16, charged over thefts from cars in Kirkcaldy
A ScotRail train passes through Fife. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Major disruption to Dundee and Fife trains due to broken rail
2
Cowdenbeath High Street.
3 teens charged after boy, 14, hospitalised in Cowdenbeath 'attack'
Leven Promenade was battered by Storm Babet in 2023
When will Leven's storm-battered sea wall be fixed?
Councillors Linda Erskine and James Calder officially open Abbeyview Community Hub
Song and dance as £8m Dunfermline community hub opens
Jessica Herd.
Parents of Fife sepsis victim to 'fight on' as it is revealed protocol wasn't…
Gemma Masterton. Image: Facebook
Fife crack addict jailed for one-woman crimewave
The old Fife College campus in Dunfermline.
Huge Fife College campus in Dunfermline put up for sale
3
Styx nightclub, Glenrothes.
Clubber knocked out and scarred for life after one-punch attack at Glenrothes nightspot
Proposed site for the new station in Newburgh
How Newburgh railway station and Cupar school promise sealed Holyrood budget deal

Conversation