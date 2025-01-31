Jail for Coupar Angus sex attacker who preyed on woman while she slept next to her boyfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for Coupar Angus sex attacker who preyed on woman while she slept next to her boyfriend

Mathew McLean forced himself on his victim at a property in the east Perthshire town in 2019.

By Jamie Buchan
Mathew Mclean
Mathew Mclean went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

A Coupar Angus man who sexually assaulted a woman while she slept next to her boyfriend has been jailed.

He was convicted following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court in December, despite “emphatically denying” any criminality.

McLean tried to persuade jurors he had gone straight to sleep after drinking 10 pints of lager.

Returning to the dock for sentencing on Friday, lawyers for the 33-year-old said he maintains his innocence.

‘Unique circumstances’

Defence advocate Duncan McPhie KC confirmed his client had “no relevant” criminal history, nor outstanding cases.

“Mr McLean denies the offending behaviour,” he said. “He denies any criminal activity.

“He says he can’t show remorse or contrition for something he says never happened.”

Mr McPhie urged the court to consider a community sentence, with engagement on the Tay Project programme for sex offenders.

He said there were “unique circumstances” with the offence committed “in the bed of the complainer, whilst she was sleeping with her then-boyfriend.”

Mr McPhie said it appeared to be a single incident from more than five years, and his client had no relevant court convictions.

Mathew McLean was convicted following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alison McKay said pre-sentencing reports prepared were “relatively favourable”.

She told McLean: “There is no doubt that a community-based disposal is available in your case.

“The question for me is whether or not it is suitable and appropriate.”

She added: “It is of considerable concern that this charge includes the words ‘repeatedly’ and also ‘while she was asleep and incapable to consent.’

“According to the complainer, she woke up, pushed you away and you again penetrated her digitally.

“I am absolutely satisfied that given the gravity of this offence, custody is the only option open to the court.”

McLean, of Princes Croft, was jailed for two years.

He will stay on the sex offenders register for five years and must stay away from his victim as part of a three-year non-harassment order.

Claimed he went straight to sleep

During the trial, fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie had urged the jury to believe McLean’s victim who, he said, gave her evidence in a “clear and straightforward manner”.

The woman said she was sober when she fell asleep at the property.

In the early hours of May 11 2019, McLean placed his hands under her clothing, squeezed her breasts and grabbed her buttocks.

He then penetrated her with his fingers.

McLean took the witness stand to deny any such incident took place.

He claimed he went straight to bed after drinking 10 pints earlier that evening, plus “one or two” cans of lager just before going to sleep.

He insisted his recollection was not clouded by his alcohol consumption.

