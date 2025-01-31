Dunfermline Athletic sign Bristol City striker as Pars’ January transfer window takes shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic sign Bristol City striker as Pars’ January transfer window takes shape

Ephraim Yeboah will spend the rest of the season at East End Park.

By Iain Collin
New Dunfermline Athletic signing Ephraim Yeboah holds up a DAFC scarf.
Dunfermline have signed Bristol City striker Ephraim Yeboah on loan. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline have snapped up Bristol City striker Ephraim Yeboah on loan for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old could now make his debut in Saturday’s Fife derby against Raith Rovers.

Yeboah was born in Italy of Ghanaian descent but moved to Bristol with his family at the age of eight.

Ephraim Yeboah stands with his hands on his hips at Dunfermline's East End Park.
Ephraim Yeboah has arrived on loan from Bristol City to strengthen the Dunfermline attack. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

He was recruited the City youth set-up in 2021 from Bristol Inner City FC, a non-profit, independent football academy set up to give chances to youngsters from diverse social and economic backgrounds.

The marksman has gone on to make 12 appearances for the first-team since making his debut in August 2023.

He was subsequently loaned out to Bath City in the sixth-tier National League South last season and to Doncaster Rovers in League Two earlier this term.

Next step

Having been recalled from Doncaster this month with 15 outings under his belt, Dunfermline are seen as the best next step for the teenager.

A statement from the Pars said: “Dunfermline Athletic is pleased to announce the loan signing of Ephraim Yeboah from Bristol City.”

Dunfermline have also been linked with interest in Rangers winger Archie Stevens and Leeds United defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.

Yeboah joins fellow striker Connor Young in arriving at East End Park, with Young having signed from Edinburgh City on Friday.

More from Football

Elliot Watt in action for Wolves as an 18-year-old.
Elliot Watt: Poignant letter lays bare St Johnstone new boy's football story
New Dunfermline Athletic loan signing Archie Stevens holds up a DAFC scarf.
Dunfermline Athletic snap up Rangers winger - as Pars boss Michael Tidser reveals loan…
Former St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders in action.
Jack Sanders: £150k transfer from St Johnstone to MK Dons confirmed
Dundee loan star Victor Lopez is aiming to make an impact. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee's plan for 'talented' Victor Lopez and reason behind 'Chespi' nickname revealed
Allan Campbell at a packed Wembley for the playoff final
Allan Campbell: The Toulon teen who built his own gym and helped ultimate underdogs…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. head coach Michael Tidser.
Dunfermline Athletic hoping for busy day of transfers as Michael Tidser eyes hat-trick of…
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan: How much compensation could Dundee get if stars leave…
Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon.
Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon talks coaching hopes and 'preparing' for future
Benji Kimpioka grimaces during a game for St Johnstone against Aberdeen.
Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone striker's move to Belgium COLLAPSES as Simo Valakari explains St…
In Tangerine: Allan Campbell decked out in his new colours
Allan Campbell joins Dundee United on permanent deal as Jim Goodwin explains short-term contract
2

Conversation