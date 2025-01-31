Dunfermline Athletic sign Bristol City striker as Pars’ January transfer window takes shape

Dunfermline have snapped up Bristol City striker Ephraim Yeboah on loan for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old could now make his debut in Saturday’s Fife derby against Raith Rovers.

Yeboah was born in Italy of Ghanaian descent but moved to Bristol with his family at the age of eight.

He was recruited the City youth set-up in 2021 from Bristol Inner City FC, a non-profit, independent football academy set up to give chances to youngsters from diverse social and economic backgrounds.

The marksman has gone on to make 12 appearances for the first-team since making his debut in August 2023.

He was subsequently loaned out to Bath City in the sixth-tier National League South last season and to Doncaster Rovers in League Two earlier this term.

Next step

Having been recalled from Doncaster this month with 15 outings under his belt, Dunfermline are seen as the best next step for the teenager.

A statement from the Pars said: “Dunfermline Athletic is pleased to announce the loan signing of Ephraim Yeboah from Bristol City.”

Dunfermline have also been linked with interest in Rangers winger Archie Stevens and Leeds United defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.

Yeboah joins fellow striker Connor Young in arriving at East End Park, with Young having signed from Edinburgh City on Friday.