Teens, 18 and 16, charged over thefts from cars in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Teens, 18 and 16, charged over thefts from cars in Kirkcaldy

Vehicles were targeted in the Dollar Crescent area.

By Ben MacDonald
Dollar Crescent, Kirkcaldy
Cars in the Dollar Crescent area were targeted. Image: Google Street View

Two teenagers have been charged after reports of thefts from cars in Kirkcaldy.

Residents reported items being stolen from vehicles on various streets in the Templehall area overnight.

Others said they had spotted car doors being tried.

Police have now confirmed two youths have been charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.40am on Friday, we received a report of theft from vehicles in the Dollar Crescent area of Kirkcaldy.

“A 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and a 16-year-old male youth has been charged.”

More from Fife

Survivors Ellie Wilson and Hannah McLaughan. Image: Hannah McLaughlan
Fife rape survivor to meet first minister over parole concerns
A ScotRail train passes through Fife. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Major disruption to Dundee and Fife trains due to broken rail
2
Cowdenbeath High Street.
3 teens charged after boy, 14, hospitalised in Cowdenbeath 'attack'
Leven Promenade was battered by Storm Babet in 2023
When will Leven's storm-battered sea wall be fixed?
Councillors Linda Erskine and James Calder officially open Abbeyview Community Hub
Song and dance as £8m Dunfermline community hub opens
Jessica Herd.
Parents of Fife sepsis victim to 'fight on' as it is revealed protocol wasn't…
Gemma Masterton. Image: Facebook
Fife crack addict jailed for one-woman crimewave
The old Fife College campus in Dunfermline.
Huge Fife College campus in Dunfermline put up for sale
3
Styx nightclub, Glenrothes.
Clubber knocked out and scarred for life after one-punch attack at Glenrothes nightspot
Proposed site for the new station in Newburgh
How Newburgh railway station and Cupar school promise sealed Holyrood budget deal

Conversation