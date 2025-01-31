Teens, 18 and 16, charged over thefts from cars in Kirkcaldy

Two teenagers have been charged after reports of thefts from cars in Kirkcaldy.

Residents reported items being stolen from vehicles on various streets in the Templehall area overnight.

Others said they had spotted car doors being tried.

Police have now confirmed two youths have been charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.40am on Friday, we received a report of theft from vehicles in the Dollar Crescent area of Kirkcaldy.

“A 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and a 16-year-old male youth has been charged.”