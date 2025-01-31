Hunt for driver who destroyed Kinross defibrillator in hit-and-run crash

A car destroyed a defibrillator after mounting a pavement in a Perthshire village.

The driver failed to stop or report the damage after striking a wall fitted with the device on the A823 in Rumbling Bridge near Kinross.

The driver hit the defibrillator at around 10pm on Tuesday.

Police are looking for anyone who witnessed a silver car after one was seen in the area at around that time.

Kinross First Responders Charity has set up a donation page for a replacement defibrillator.

The next nearest defibrillator is around 1.5 miles away at Crook of Devon Village Hall.

Ben Samson, a Police Scotland constable, said: “The defibrillator is an essential piece of equipment for the local area and we are very keen to find those responsible for damaging it.

“Anyone with information, or private CCTV or dashcam footage, from around the time of the crash should get in touch.”

Members of the public have been asked to call 101 if they have any information.

They should quote the reference 3656 of January 28, 2025.