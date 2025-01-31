Hunt for driver who destroyed Kinross defibrillator in hit-and-run crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for driver who destroyed Kinross defibrillator in hit-and-run crash

A defibrillator in Rumbling Bridge has been damaged.

By Finn Nixon
A defibrillator damaged at Rumbling Bridge, near Kinross.
The damaged defibrillator at Rumbling Bridge. Image: Kinross First Responders Charity

A car destroyed a defibrillator after mounting a pavement in a Perthshire village.

The driver failed to stop or report the damage after striking a wall fitted with the device on the A823 in Rumbling Bridge near Kinross.

The driver hit the defibrillator at around 10pm on Tuesday.

Police are looking for anyone who witnessed a silver car after one was seen in the area at around that time.

Kinross First Responders Charity has set up a donation page for a replacement defibrillator.

The next nearest defibrillator is around 1.5 miles away at Crook of Devon Village Hall.

The location of the defibrillator before it was damaged. Image: Google Maps

Ben Samson, a Police Scotland constable, said: “The defibrillator is an essential piece of equipment for the local area and we are very keen to find those responsible for damaging it.

“Anyone with information, or private CCTV or dashcam footage, from around the time of the crash should get in touch.”

Members of the public have been asked to call 101 if they have any information.

They should quote the reference 3656 of January 28, 2025.

