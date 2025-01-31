Remorseless dad who raped 16-year-old in Perthshire with his son is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Remorseless dad who raped 16-year-old in Perthshire with his son is jailed

Hugh Mullen and his son Cameron took their victim from Perth to Blairgowrie before sexually assaulting her.

By Dave Finlay
The High Court in Edinburgh
A father who subjected a vulnerable teenage girl to a horrific rape ordeal along with his son has been jailed for nine years.

Hugh Mullen, 41, and Cameron Mullen, 21, committed multiple rapes against the 16-year-old victim who was intoxicated with drink at the time.

A judge told Mullen Snr at the High Court in Edinburgh: “Rape is always a serious crime with devastating consequences for the victim.”

Lord Lake added: “Your victim was young and clearly vulnerable. She was drunk, very drunk, and unable to look after herself. You took advantage of that.”

The judge pointed out that the teenager was raped multiple times and added: “It would have been a terrifying ordeal.”

He said that a victim impact statement showed that the consequences of the crime “are continuing and are significant”.

The judge said Mullen has shown no remorse.

Incapable of consenting

Mullen and his son both denied raping he girl during an earlier trial but were found guilty of carrying out the sex attack on her at a house in Blairgowrie on April 11 2023.

They took the girl to the address after meeting her in Perth city centre and took off her lower clothing and underwear and grabbed her by the body and hair as she was subjected to repeated rape while she was intoxicated and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

The father was also found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice on April 12 in 2023 at police headquarters in Dundee when he spat on a camera, repeatedly wiped his penis and damaged a toilet.

The teenager said in evidence that she was socialising with friends and drinking before the attack on her.

She said she could remember being on a bus before being taken to a house in Blairgowrie.

Speaking about the journey she said: “The driver asked if I was alright. The younger one said ‘she’s my sister’. They helped me off the bus.”

She said that after they arrived at the property: “The younger one took me upstairs – he had his arms around me. The older one was behind me.”

Denials

The woman, who cannot be identified, said that she passed out in the moments before she realised that she was being sexually assaulted.

She said: “When I came to, the older one was on top of me. I was on my back. He was having sex with me.”

Mullen Snr told the court that the sexual assault allegations levelled at him were “total lies.”

He said: “None of that happened. I was in the living room. They were upstairs.”

He denied that he earlier induced the girl away from her friends by offering her free cannabis and held her up along with his son on the way to the house where the attack took place.

He said the girl managed to get off the bus on her own and added: “She was arm in arm with my son.”

He also denied encouraging his son to have sex with her.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart KC said Mullen continued to deny committing the rape and added: “I accept this is a very serious offence.”

He acknowledged that Mullen senior has “a significant criminal record”, which includes theft and serious assault charges, but not previous sexual offending.

The father, a prisoner in Perth, was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely following his sentencing. His son, who was on remand at Polmont young offenders’ institution, will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow next month.

