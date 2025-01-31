Dunfermline Athletic snap up Rangers winger – as Pars boss Michael Tidser reveals loan star’s best qualities

Dunfermline Athletic have continued their squad overhaul with the loan signing of Archie Stevens from Rangers.

The 19-year-old winger becomes new head coach Michael Tidser’s third signing since taking over at East End Park.

The Pars boss snapped up striker Connor Young from Edinburgh City for a five-figure transfer fee on Friday and has added Bristol City striker Ephraim Yeboah on loan.

Stevens adds further to the Fifers’ attacking options ahead of Saturday’s Fife derby.

Tidser, who is working hard on further arrivals as he prepares for the visit of rivals Raith Rovers, is thrilled to have landed the highly-rated Stevens.

“I’m pleased; he’s a good player,” commented the Dunfermline boss. “He’s young, exciting, very quick.

“We’re really pleased to get that over the line.

“I’ve seen him play. He’s very direct, he likes to take the ball and get at players.

“It’s a different challenge coming from the Rangers B team, and training with the reserves or whatever it is, to then playing first-team football.

Stevens will get ‘fans off their seats’

“But it’s a challenge that you need to stand up to and show what you’ve got.

“I like wingers that are direct and quick, and who go and get at players. And he certainly does that.

“It’s one to hopefully get bums off seats and get excited about.

“But I won’t put too much pressure on the kid, because it’s his first loan.

“He’s brave enough to come up to Scotland, he’s brave enough to go out on loan, so sometimes it takes a wee bit of time. But we’re hoping he settles in quickly.”

Stevens joined Rangers from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2022 and only a few weeks later, still just 16, was handed his debut in the Premier Sports Cup win over Queen of the South.

Since then, he has had to make do with appearances for the Ibrox club’s B side and the move to Fife is seen as the next step in his development.

As with any youngster making their way in the game, Tidser has warned against expecting too much too soon.

But the former Kelty Hearts boss has vowed to help the former England youth cap prove his potential.

Tidser: ‘I’ve done it before’

“You don’t play for the youths at England if you’re not a good player,” added Tidser.

“It’s up to us to, one, look after him and, two, try and get the best out of him and make sure he enjoys his football.

“Ultimately, if you’re enjoying your football, you’re playing the best you can. It’s up to us as a group, as a squad, as staff.

“I’ve done it before. I’ve taken boys out of different clubs – Dundee United, Aberdeen, Rangers – and they’ve always done well for me. So, I’m hoping this is another one.”