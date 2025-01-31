Dundee figure skaters shrug off paramedic scare to earn best British finish at Euro Championships in 36 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee figure skaters shrug off paramedic scare to earn best British finish at Euro Championships in 36 years

British champions Ana Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby secured a personal best in Estonia.

By George Cran
Four-time British champions Ana Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby finish an impressive European Championships performance. Image: Raniero Corbelletti/Shutterstock
Four-time British champions Ana Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby finish an impressive European Championships performance. Image: Raniero Corbelletti/Shutterstock

Dundee figure skating champions Ana Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby earned Great Britain their best Pairs finish at the European Championships in almost 40 years.

That’s despite Vaipan-Law suffering a heavy fall in morning practice that required treatment from paramedics.

Thankfully she was OK to compete and the British champions put in a personal best performance in Estonia.

A super start on day one saw Digby and Vaipan-Law sitting in fourth spot midway through the competition.

Despite a couple of errors, the pair registered their best score in the Free Program before finishing up in fifth spot.

Not since Cheryl Peake and Andrew Naylor in 1989 have any British pair finished as high as fifth.

British champions Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law with coach Simon Briggs (right). Image: Raniero Corbelletti/Shutterstock
British champions Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law with coach Simon Briggs (right). Image: Raniero Corbelletti/Shutterstock

Luke said: “Our goal was eighth, because we have been 10th and ninth before and wanted to climb up a little bit.

“We are thrilled and very proud of our achievement over the last two days.

“A top five finish is a dream come true and we loved having lots of support from the crowd.

“We will take some time to recover and reflect upon a great event here at the Europeans.

“Then we will look forward to building up to another World Championships with it being the first Olympic qualifying event.”

‘Scare’

The day finished on a positive note. However, earlier on Vaipan-Law had a real fright in morning practice.

Attempting a lift, the Dundee-based skater fell heavily on the ice and required paramedic care.

“It was quite a scare,” Vaipan-Law revealed.

“I will definitely not watch the video of this fall until I retire.

“But it turned out OK. For me it was very important to go back on the ice, to not let it get into my head.

“So after I was taken care of, I continued the practice, and that was important for me.”

Picking up European gold were German pair Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin.

However, the event in Tallinn was overshadowed by the Washington DC plane crash, where a number of young skaters, coaches and their families lost their lives.

Digby and Vaipan-Law said: “Our hearts go out to everyone affected, including figure skaters, their families, and coaches.”

