Elliot Watt: Poignant letter lays bare St Johnstone new boy’s football story

St Johnstone’s latest signing, Elliot Watt, fulfilled a boyhood dream when he was chosen to start a competitive game for a Premier League club at the age of just 18.

In August 2018 at Hillsborough, the Preston-born midfielder played alongside the likes of Adama Traore, Morgan Gibbs-White, Matt Doherty and Conor Coady for Wolves as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

By that time, Watt’s leadership skills had already seen him take on the captaincy of academy teams at Molineux, a responsibility that he would shoulder at different EFL clubs in subsequent years.

That maturity shone through when he wrote a letter to his 14-year-old self, which was published on the Wolves website after his debut.

In the 1,700-word piece, Watt looked back on the obstacles he had overcome to reach this career high, and the family members who motivated him.

Courier Sport picks out six themes from the poignant note to self that would also serve as valuable advice to other aspiring young pros, whether they succeeded like Watt or saw their dreams crushed.

Dedication

“Keep running. Just 10 more minutes. Your mates are out and going down the chippy. You’re in the park, on your own. Again. You were always a chubby lad growing up. It’s why Blackburn Rovers released you at 12.

“But even though you’re now at Preston, your Scotland coach Scot Gemmill will give you the kick up the backside you need. You’re more than good enough to play.

“But you need to lose some weight and become better physically. So you will start doing extra running; 45 minutes to an hour in the park by yourself. You will start looking at what you eat and how important rest and hydration are.”

Brotherly love

“Jerome will help you too. He’s the reason you want to be a footballer. Even though there are 16 years between you, what happened to your big brother has shaped your attitude.

“He was unbelievable; an England player at every age group from Under 15 to Under 20. He’s probably still the best you’ve ever played with. It’s why you will never feel daunted in a football environment. It’s all you’ve ever known.

“You remember going to watch him train at Blackburn, kicking a ball about on the astro to pass time when he was in physio. You were only about five.

“But being around players like Chris Samba, Tugay, Morten Gamst Pedersen and Brett Emerton so young means professional football has never been intimidating to you.

“You and Jerome are different players; he was an athlete. But he had injuries and was out for a year when he did his ACL at 20. Seeing him out of the game so young made you realise you have to be mentally strong.

“Keep listening to Jerome. He comes to as many of your games as he can and will always be on the phone asking how you’re doing. He experienced so much and knows what he’s talking about.”

Rejection

“At 15, Preston will offer you a scholarship. When that happens Elliot, I want you to do one thing. Don’t sign it. Although there will be interest, no one will offer you anything concrete. But believe in yourself.

“Wolves will come in for you. Sign for them.

“Don’t worry. You will take it all in your stride. Your first year at Wolves will be the first time you’ve been coached so in-depth.

“But in your second year you develop even more as a player and as a person. You will go from being ‘me me me’ to thinking about how you can help others.”

Rage

“There will be one pre-season game in particular at Shrewsbury when you will get so frustrated and just shout at everybody. I bet you’re expecting me to tell you to stay calm and not lose your rag in that game.

“Well I’m not.

“Let yourself get frustrated and lose it. The coach sees it happen. But instead of having a go at you for losing discipline, he will talk to you about how to handle your frustration better.

“He sees it’s going to be part of the player you think you can be. It will be the first time anyone tells you this. The penny dropped for you early. But it drops at different times for different players.”

Perspective

“Having an autistic little brother makes a difference too. At times you found growing up with Archie frustrating, because he wouldn’t play or do things our brothers would.

“But he’s brilliant and makes you realise everyone’s different and you need to approach people differently.

“When you’re on the pitch you will recognise you need to approach and communicate with each player in different ways to get the best out of them, like you do with Archie.

“It’s a skill you will need to keep working on, but you will get there.”

Leadership

“You already see yourself as a leader. You’re asking why you’re not Scotland captain. But your perception of leadership is going to change.

“Right now you think being a good captain means being a good talker. It’s so much more than that. It’s leading by example.

“If you’re talking but not doing something yourself, why should other players do it? Take on board what players like Jack Price, Danny Batth and Conor Coady say to you when you make a mistake in training.

“When you’re in the dressing room before the friendly at Peterborough, listen to the way they talk and get players up for it before the game. How they make little comments to individuals relevant to their game, rather than just shouting.

“Take that into your game to help give other players confidence before a match. Do it off the pitch too. You won’t be homesick. But some of the lads from abroad or far away might be. How can you be there for them? Moving away from home at 16 can be hard.”