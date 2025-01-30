St Johnstone sign Burton Albion captain Elliot Watt on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone sign Burton Albion captain Elliot Watt on loan

The 24-year-old has got plenty of EFL experience under his belt.

By Eric Nicolson
Elliot Watt applauds the Burton Albion supporters.
Burton Albion midfielder, Elliot Watt. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have signed Burton Albion captain, Elliot Watt, on loan until the end of the season.

The midfielder has amassed a wealth of EFL experience since coming through academies at a number of top clubs, including Liverpool.

The 24-year-old was a first team regular with Bradford City and then Salford City before moving to League One side, Burton Albion in the summer.

Watt, a Scotland international at under-15, under-17, under-19 and under-21 level, has played 30 times this season but dropped out of Gary Bowyer’s starting line-up earlier this month.

Elliot Watt in action for Burton Albion.
Elliot Watt in action for Burton Albion. Image: Shutterstock.

Saints boss Simo Valakari had one midfield vacancy to fill following the collapse of his bid to bring Roman Eremenko to McDiarmid Park.

He has already signed Victor Griffith and Jonathan Svedberg for that area of the pitch, but Matt Smith and Cammy MacPherson are available for transfer and Aaron Essel has been linked with a loan move to Dunfermline.

Whirlwind 24 hours

“I’m delighted to get it done,” said Watt on Saints TV. “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind 24 hours. I’m now just looking forward to getting into training with the boys and cracking on.

“The head coach explained where he saw me in the system and what I could bring to the club. It was a really positive conversation and, from that point, I wanted to get up here.

“The last couple of results have been very positive and hopefully I can now bring my qualities to the team – get on the ball, make things happen and help to pick up points.”

Watt is a former team-mate of Callum Hendry’s at Salford.

Watt added: “Cal is one of my best friends and I had a conversation with him when I knew it might be a go-er. He sung the praises of the club and said it would be good for me. I’ve only heard positive things about the club.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Adama Sidibeh joking with Aaron Essel after St Johnstone beat Motherwell.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari delighted to see penny dropping for striker Adama Sidibeh
Jack Sanders warms up before a St Johnstone game.
MK Dons set to sign St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders, as clubs agree a…
2
Ian Soutar.
St Johnstone plan minute's applause for ex-paramedic and Perth 'hero' Ian Soutar
Benji Kimpioka in action for St Johnstone against Hearts.
Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone accept £200k offer from Belgium
Adam Webb in front of the McDiarmid Park pitch.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari shares same vision as owner Adam Webb
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's late win over Motherwell.
Adam Webb: 'Simo Valakari is leader St Johnstone needed and will be manager for…
Daniels Balodis playing for Latvia against Armenia.
St Johnstone race against time to secure Daniels Balodis work permit for St Mirren…
St Johnstone's Brodie Dair on the pitch before a game against Hibs.
St Johnstone accept third Brodie Dair bid as young striker set for Fulham transfer
Taylor Steven celebrates with a knee slide after scoring for St Johnstone against Motherwell.
Taylor Steven has 'no fear' mindset - and so do St Johnstone
St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, watches the Perth side beat Motherwell.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb makes transfer pledge to back 'right guy' Simo Valakari

Conversation