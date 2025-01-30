St Johnstone sign Burton Albion captain Elliot Watt on loan

St Johnstone have signed Burton Albion captain, Elliot Watt, on loan until the end of the season.

The midfielder has amassed a wealth of EFL experience since coming through academies at a number of top clubs, including Liverpool.

The 24-year-old was a first team regular with Bradford City and then Salford City before moving to League One side, Burton Albion in the summer.

Watt, a Scotland international at under-15, under-17, under-19 and under-21 level, has played 30 times this season but dropped out of Gary Bowyer’s starting line-up earlier this month.

Saints boss Simo Valakari had one midfield vacancy to fill following the collapse of his bid to bring Roman Eremenko to McDiarmid Park.

He has already signed Victor Griffith and Jonathan Svedberg for that area of the pitch, but Matt Smith and Cammy MacPherson are available for transfer and Aaron Essel has been linked with a loan move to Dunfermline.

Whirlwind 24 hours

“I’m delighted to get it done,” said Watt on Saints TV. “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind 24 hours. I’m now just looking forward to getting into training with the boys and cracking on.

“The head coach explained where he saw me in the system and what I could bring to the club. It was a really positive conversation and, from that point, I wanted to get up here.

“The last couple of results have been very positive and hopefully I can now bring my qualities to the team – get on the ball, make things happen and help to pick up points.”

Watt is a former team-mate of Callum Hendry’s at Salford.

Watt added: “Cal is one of my best friends and I had a conversation with him when I knew it might be a go-er. He sung the praises of the club and said it would be good for me. I’ve only heard positive things about the club.”