Body found in River Tay near Perth in search for missing man Guy Bargery

A body has been found in the River Tay near Perth in the search for Guy Bargery.

Officers were called to the Tay near St Madoes at 12.50pm on Thursday.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of the missing 60-year-old have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Guy Bargery was last seen in Edinburgh on Monday.

Police traced his car to Chapelhill near St Madoes at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

An appeal was launched as officers searched the area.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.50pm on Thursday, 30 January, 2025, the body of a man was found at the River Tay near to Chapelhill, Perthshire.

“Formal identification has still to take place however the family of 60-year-old Guy Bargery has been informed.

“There would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”