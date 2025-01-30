Dundee cabbie, 47, ‘too scared to work weekend nights’ after attacks and abuse

A Dundee taxi driver says he is too scared to work weekend nights due to the levels of physical abuse aimed at him by drunken passengers.

Andy Sturrock, 47, says he has been hit with a bottle, punched, spat at and had his car kicked during his 12 years working as a cabbie.

He says he is lucky to have escaped serious injury so far and now avoids Friday and Saturday nights.

‘Dundee taxi drivers are fair game for passengers

It comes as a new campaign is being launched encouraging people to treat cabbies with respect – in the week a man was found guilty of murdering taxi driver Mark Ward in Dundee in a row over a cigarette.

Andy, a grandad of six with two more grandchildren on the way, says he is only sticking with his job because it gives him flexibility with childcare.

The City Cabs 450450 driver said: “The problem is getting worse with taxi drivers fair game for passengers – many of whom are under the influence of drink or drugs when they lash out at us.

“I have been hit over the head with a bottle, punched in the head, spat at, sworn at, had my car kicked, verbally abused and on one occasion someone pulled on the handbrake when we were travelling at 50mph.”

Andy says another regular problem is passengers taking off without paying.

Dundee taxi anti-abuse campaign launched

He said: “The situation is now so bad I will not work nights at the weekends – it’s too dangerous.

“Concerningly, with the advent of daytime clubs, the problem is now transferring to daytime because of drink being taken.”

Unite the Union, which represents some drivers in the city, is leading the No Excuse for Abuse campaign – backed by Dundee City Council and Police Scotland.

Union rep Chris Elder said: “Many of our members regularly report attacks and abuse and anti-social behaviour.

“It happened to me when someone tried to grab my money bag.

“It’s pretty scary to be in a cab with someone who is lashing out at you.

“The campaign is aimed at making people aware of the problems and getting the local authority on board to help address what’s happening.”

Taxi drivers racially abused

Peter Marr of City Cabs 450450 said: “Verbal abuse, including racist comments, happens all the time and there are also reports of drivers being attacked by someone trying to rob them.

“We have addresses we won’t go to in Dundee because these fares are known to cause trouble.”

Graeme Stephen, chairman of Dundee Taxi Association, says even CCTV is not deterring people’s bad behaviour.

He added: “They might catch the person who did it, but that’s not helping the driver who has been injured – or even worse.”

Constable Matthew Simpson, who is supporting the campaign, said: “Everyone has the right to go to work and carry out their duties without fear of being subjected to violence, abuse or intimidation. Such behaviour is not tolerated.

“Where offences are reported, officers will investigate and take appropriate action when offenders are identified.”