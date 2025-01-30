Dundee cabbie, 47, ‘too scared to work weekend nights’ after attacks and abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee cabbie, 47, ‘too scared to work weekend nights’ after attacks and abuse

Grandad Andy Sturrock says he has been hit with a bottle and spat at by drunken passengers.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee taxi driver Andy Sturrock.
Andy Sturrock has spoken out about the abuse he he has received while working. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee taxi driver says he is too scared to work weekend nights due to the levels of physical abuse aimed at him by drunken passengers.

Andy Sturrock, 47, says he has been hit with a bottle, punched, spat at and had his car kicked during his 12 years working as a cabbie.

He says he is lucky to have escaped serious injury so far and now avoids Friday and Saturday nights.

‘Dundee taxi drivers are fair game for passengers

It comes as a new campaign is being launched encouraging people to treat cabbies with respect – in the week a man was found guilty of murdering taxi driver Mark Ward in Dundee in a row over a cigarette.

Andy, a grandad of six with two more grandchildren on the way, says he is only sticking with his job because it gives him flexibility with childcare.

Andy believes the problems are getting worse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The City Cabs 450450 driver said: “The problem is getting worse with taxi drivers fair game for passengers –  many of whom are under the influence of drink or drugs when they lash out at us.

“I have been hit over the head with a bottle, punched in the head, spat at, sworn at, had my car kicked, verbally abused and on one occasion someone pulled on the handbrake when we were travelling at 50mph.”

Andy says another regular problem is passengers taking off without paying.

Dundee taxi anti-abuse campaign launched

He said: “The situation is now so bad I will not work nights at the weekends – it’s too dangerous.

“Concerningly, with the advent of daytime clubs, the problem is now transferring to daytime because of drink being taken.”

Unite the Union, which represents some drivers in the city, is leading the No Excuse for Abuse campaign – backed by Dundee City Council and Police Scotland.

Union rep Chris Elder said: “Many of our members regularly report attacks and abuse and anti-social behaviour.

Unite rep Chris Elder. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It happened to me when someone tried to grab my money bag.

“It’s pretty scary to be in a cab with someone who is lashing out at you.

“The campaign is aimed at making people aware of the problems and getting the local authority on board to help address what’s happening.”

Taxi drivers racially abused

Peter Marr of City Cabs 450450 said: “Verbal abuse, including racist comments, happens all the time and there are also reports of drivers being attacked by someone trying to rob them.

“We have addresses we won’t go to in Dundee because these fares are known to cause trouble.”

Graeme Stephen, chairman of Dundee Taxi Association, says even CCTV is not deterring people’s bad behaviour.

Dundee Taxi Association chairman Graeme Stephen. Image: DC Thomson
Matthew Simpson, Councillor Stewart Hunter and Chris Elder from Unite. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He added: “They might catch the person who did it, but that’s not helping the driver who has been injured – or even worse.”

Constable Matthew Simpson, who is supporting the campaign, said: “Everyone has the right to go to work and carry out their duties without fear of being subjected to violence, abuse or intimidation. Such behaviour is not tolerated.

“Where offences are reported, officers will investigate and take appropriate action when offenders are identified.”

Conversation