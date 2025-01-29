Serial criminal found guilty of murdering Dundee taxi driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Serial criminal found guilty of murdering Dundee taxi driver

Steven Greig was jailed in 2023 for assaulting Mr Ward to the danger of his life - now he has been convicted of his murder.

By Ciaran Shanks
Steven Greig following his custody appearance in June 2023.
Steven Greig following his custody appearance in June 2023.

A callous killer is facing a life sentence after being found guilty of murdering a Dundee taxi driver in a row over a cigarette.

Steven Greig pushed 55-year-old Mark Ward down a grass embankment in Lochee before he struck his head off concrete on Coupar Angus Road.

Greig then stamped on his “defenceless” and “gravely injured” victim’s head before walking away from the scene on April 6 2022.

In January 2023, the 47-year-old was jailed for more than five years for assaulting Mr Ward to the danger of his life.

Steven Greig. Image: Police Scotland

Mr Ward died almost exactly 12 months on from the cowardly attack with the court hearing of the extent of his catastrophic brain injuries.

Victim was ‘robbed of his life’

In a previous interview with The Courier, Mr Ward’s family described him as a “doting uncle” who was “robbed of his life”.

Greig may now have his previous conviction quashed after being found guilty at the High Court in Dundee of murdering Mr Ward by a majority verdict.

He slumped forward after the verdict was delivered and appeared to shake his head as he was led to the cells below the courtroom.

Judge Lady Drummond said: “The only sentence available to the court is life imprisonment.

“It is for the court to decide what the punishment part should be.”

Taxi driver Mark Ward was murdered by Steven Greig (pictured). Image: Supplied

Greig, 47, previously offered to plead guilty to culpable homicide but this was rejected by the Crown prior to the trial.

As a result, jurors were not permitted to acquit Greig and opted to find him guilty of murder by a majority following the three-day hearing.

Lady Drummond added: “These are rare situations where someone has already previously been convicted of a matter and prosecuted out of the same circumstances but for a different crime.”

Doctor rushed to his aid

The court was told how Mr Ward required round-the-clock care and was unable to properly speak or digest food due to the severity of his disabilities.

It was revealed that he died in hospital on April 5 2023 of a chronic lung infection linked to his brain trauma.

Police blocked Coupar Angus Road after Mr Ward was found severely injured.

Jurors were told how eyewitnesses – including Good Samaritan doctor Jennifer Rollo – rushed to Mr Ward’s aid after finding him lying on his back and bleeding heavily from his mouth and the back of his head at around 1.30pm.

He also had fractures to the left side of his face with his eye so swollen that Dr Rollo could not open it.

Officers bagging up potential evidence on April 6 2022.

Bus passenger Lewis Webster, 22, described seeing two men arguing before witnessing a “proper push” and one man walking away “unbothered”.

Ring doorbell footage captured Greig telling his ex-partner minutes after the eventually fatal attack: “I just battered a taxi driver.

“I asked him for a smoke and he came at me with an attitude so I went ‘ken what, f*** him.’”

More than 90 convictions

Greig would later say after his arrest: “I asked him for a cigarette and he threw me down the f****** grass.

“I’m on five bails. That’s me f***** all because he wouldn’t give me a draw of a fag.”

Advocate depute Mark Mohammed KC tendered a victim impact statement from Mr Ward’s family for the judge to consider at the sentencing hearing.

Steven Greig being led into custody following an earlier hearing.

The prosecutor revealed that Greig had more than 90 previous convictions with his criminal record dating back to 1993.

Defence solicitor advocate Marco Guarino made a motion under the Double Jeopardy (Scotland) Act to have Greig’s previous assault conviction quashed.

The law protects individuals from being prosecuted for the same offence twice.

Greig, a prisoner at HMP Perth, will be sentenced in March at the High Court in Glasgow once a social work report has been prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

