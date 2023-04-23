‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver a year after attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver a year after attack

Mark Ward was left needing 24-hour care after being brutally beaten by Steven Greig in Lochee in April 2022.

By James Simpson
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied

The sisters of a Dundee taxi driver who died a year after he was attacked say their brother was “robbed of his life”.

Mark Ward was left needing 24-hour care after being brutally beaten by Steven Greig on Coupar Angus Road in Lochee in April 2022.

A court heard how the former NCR worker was attacked after refusing to give Greig a cigarette.

Greig pleaded guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment and to the danger of life.

He was sentenced to five years and four months in jail in January.

Earlier this month, news emerged that former St John’s RC High School pupil Mark had died a year on from the incident, at the age of 55 – having spent months in hospital and then a care home.

A police photographer at the scene of the assault. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson

Now Mark’s family have spoken to The Courier about the months that followed the attack, and his death, for the first time.

Sister Hilary Money, 60, said: “To see what’s happened over the last year to Mark has been heartbreaking.

“Mark was a very intelligent guy. To have such a demise of his life is tragic.

“The last year doesn’t feel like it’s been our life.

‘This robbed Mark of his life’

“Mark was a doting uncle who was incredibly hard-working. He did so much for our parents, Jack and Muriel.

“There is a feeling Mark has been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“As a family the whole thing has been a massive shock – from getting told in hospital that Mark would require 24/7 care to the significant impact it’s had on our parents.

“This robbed Mark of his life.”

Mark was attacked in Lochee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson

Mark’s other sister, Jacqueline Laing, 57, says the Celtic fan had been planning a trip to Goa in India, using his NCR pension, before he was beaten.

She said: “The day Mark was attacked we got a call from the taxi company to say he’d been assaulted.

“I still remember the call from A&E explaining he was seriously injured and the next 72 hours would be crucial.

“The medical staff throughout all Mark’s care has been fantastic – they said the reason Mark survived was that his heart was strong.

Family’s ‘comfort’ after tragic year

“It feels very surreal knowing that Mark is gone.

“As a family there is some comfort knowing he is at peace now after what’s happened to him over the last year.

“Mark was an independent, fit and healthy guy and worked as a taxi driver throughout the pandemic.

“He was such a caring person and loved doing the school runs with the pupils at Kingspark School.”

Fundraiser by taxi firm

A JustGiving page has been set up in Mark’s memory by City Cabs, which has already raised more than £1,000.

The family say the kind messages and support have also been a comfort .

Hilary added: “Mark had a great and varied group of friends, he was such a popular guy.

“The messages of support have been a real comfort.

City Cabs has launched a fundraiser on Mark’s behalf.

“We also can’t thank the police and the medical staff for their support and assistance throughout this.”

Mark is survived by his parents Jack and Muriel.

He also had sisters Hilary and Jacqueline along with brothers-in-law Joe Money and the late Jim Laing.

He is also survived by nieces Jane, Jillian and Clara and great-niece Fenella.

