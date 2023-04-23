3 talking points from Dundee’s frustrating day in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 talking points from Dundee’s frustrating day in Inverness

Lyall Cameron shows his quality in front of goal but Dark Blues domination goes unrewarded thanks to Austin Samuels' equaliser.

Alex Jakubiak sees a chance go begging at Inverness. Image: SNS.
Alex Jakubiak sees a chance go begging at Inverness. Image: SNS.
By George Cran

Dundee took a step towards their goal of the Championship title.

Not as big a step as they would have liked but a step nonetheless.

One point, one result closer to first place.

But the performance deserved more than just one point. The Dark Blues were a cut above Inverness in most aspects, the main one they fell short on was in the final third.

Caley Thistle showed in the end why they’ve been in such stellar form of late as they fought back.

Dundee fans were in fine voice in the Highlands but their team fell short of victory. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

But the overwhelming feeling for Dundee was one of frustration that they didn’t come away from the Highlands with all three points.

So what can we take from the 1-1 draw?

Title

Yes, Dundee didn’t win as they drew their second game on the bounce.

But the Queen’s Park result on Friday night took away the must-win pressure.

And the Championship title remains very much Dundee’s to lose.

Four points from the last two games will guarantee Gary Bowyer’s side top spot.

Zach Robinson on the ball for Dundee. Image: SNS.

Perform like they did at Inverness in the coming games against Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park and surely the all-important goals will come.

Same old story

However, we have seen this problem of profligacy hamper the Dark Blues all season.

In the Highlands, the play up till the final ball was excellent but the key moment fell short.

Early on Alex Jakubiak was played in by Zach Robinson but fluffed the shot, then Luke Hannant had an effort deflected just wide.

Alex Jakubiak sees a good chance go begging. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

They pushed and pushed and pushed but it took an hour to finally break the deadlock.

Their last two matches against Inverness have been a case in point – plenty of good opportunities but only one taken and then a deflection sees Caley Thistle score their only real chance of the game.

It was a poor goal for the Dark Blues to concede. Ryan Sweeney was turned but none of his team-mates stepped in to back up the skipper and Daniel MacKay’s cross deflected perfectly for Austin Samuels to shock the Dee.

That inability to kill off teams at times this term is why the Championship title race is still open.

These two games against Inverness should have been Dundee wins – add those four dropped points to their total and the league would be all but won.

Lyall Cameron

The one player with the quality to find the net was Lyall Cameron.

And what a finish it was.

Lyall Cameron celebrates in front of the Dundee fans. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak linked up well to see the latter sprint free down the left flank before cutting inside a letting fly.

That effort was blocked and popped up free six yards from goal.

Cameron, meanwhile, was coming away from the goal and improvised a superb backheeled volley.

Thirteen goals in all competitions this season is a remarkable return for anyone.

Cameron somehow finds the net with an audacious backheel. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

The beauty of Cameron, too, is he doesn’t even have to play well to make such a big impact by getting on the scoresheet.

Inverness and Scott Allardice had him well-marshalled for much of the game.

But when the chance came, Cameron made no mistake.

No wonder big teams are looking at the 20-year-old.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in Inverness. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer frustrated in Inverness as 'domino effect' sees Caley Thistle peg…
Lyall Cameron puts Dundee in front at Inverness with an improvised back heel. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lyall Cameron stunner isn't…
Barry Maguire joined Dundee in January on loan from Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Barry Maguire determined to keep Dundee starting spot as he reveals support from injured…
Elliot in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Former Dundee and Raith Rovers striker Calum Elliot is named new Cowdenbeath manager
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer demands defensive improvement at Inverness as he ponders Kwame Thomas…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer with Lyall Cameron after his hat-trick against Hamilton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Lyall Cameron interest: He's not the only one being…
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
Luke Hannant celebrates his leveller against Greenock Morton. Image: SNS
Dundee's Luke Hannant determined to add promotion No 2 to his CV at Dens…
Luke Hannant. Image: SNS.
Dundee loan star Luke Hannant hailed by Gary Bowyer
Lyall Cameron with the matchball after seeing off Hamilton with a hat-trick. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Hearts tracking Dundee star Lyall Cameron

Most Read

1
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
2
2
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation
3
This Perthshire guest house has been voted the best in UK. Image: Ivybank Lodge.
Perthshire guest house is best in UK and among Europe’s finest
4
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
5
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
6
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
7
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
8
All lanes on the A90 at Tealing were restricted after the crash. Image: Google Street View.
Firefighters cut person free from car after A90 crash near Dundee
9
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
10
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park

More from The Courier

Brechin City celebrate their Highland League title success. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media
VIDEO: Inside Brechin City's Highland League Glebe Park title party as Kieran Inglis says…
Ist Dan Sandy Johnstone leads the youngsters in the opening parade at Forfar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: OAP black belt bagpiper Sandy calls the tune as Scottish karate championships…
The new Har Barbers is set to open in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife barber aims to stay a cut above with new Kirkcaldy salon
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
'Mark was robbed of his life': Dundee family's heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
Nicholas Cruden.
Register for Fife man who sent explicit picture to '13-year-old girl'
Lee Hutchison.
Monifieth birthday party attacker could have killed liver rupture victim, court hears
The deposit return scheme has been delayed. Image: Shutterstock.
Inside track on SNP’s deposit return scheme chaos as drinks firms left in limbo
An aerial view of a sandy beach along Tiree island in Scotland with houses and a turquoise sea lagoon in the background; Shutterstock ID 2259918269; purchase_order: ; job:
How coastal communities fear fishing ban proposal threatens their existence
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean confident team 'will be fine' with more displays…
Party time for Stirling. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Flynn Duffy gets Stirling Albion title party started — as another…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]