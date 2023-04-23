3 talking points from Dundee’s frustrating day in Inverness

Dundee took a step towards their goal of the Championship title.

Not as big a step as they would have liked but a step nonetheless.

One point, one result closer to first place.

But the performance deserved more than just one point. The Dark Blues were a cut above Inverness in most aspects, the main one they fell short on was in the final third.

Caley Thistle showed in the end why they’ve been in such stellar form of late as they fought back.

But the overwhelming feeling for Dundee was one of frustration that they didn’t come away from the Highlands with all three points.

So what can we take from the 1-1 draw?

Title

Yes, Dundee didn’t win as they drew their second game on the bounce.

But the Queen’s Park result on Friday night took away the must-win pressure.

And the Championship title remains very much Dundee’s to lose.

Four points from the last two games will guarantee Gary Bowyer’s side top spot.

Perform like they did at Inverness in the coming games against Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park and surely the all-important goals will come.

Same old story

However, we have seen this problem of profligacy hamper the Dark Blues all season.

In the Highlands, the play up till the final ball was excellent but the key moment fell short.

Early on Alex Jakubiak was played in by Zach Robinson but fluffed the shot, then Luke Hannant had an effort deflected just wide.

They pushed and pushed and pushed but it took an hour to finally break the deadlock.

Their last two matches against Inverness have been a case in point – plenty of good opportunities but only one taken and then a deflection sees Caley Thistle score their only real chance of the game.

It was a poor goal for the Dark Blues to concede. Ryan Sweeney was turned but none of his team-mates stepped in to back up the skipper and Daniel MacKay’s cross deflected perfectly for Austin Samuels to shock the Dee.

That inability to kill off teams at times this term is why the Championship title race is still open.

These two games against Inverness should have been Dundee wins – add those four dropped points to their total and the league would be all but won.

Lyall Cameron

The one player with the quality to find the net was Lyall Cameron.

And what a finish it was.

Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak linked up well to see the latter sprint free down the left flank before cutting inside a letting fly.

That effort was blocked and popped up free six yards from goal.

Cameron, meanwhile, was coming away from the goal and improvised a superb backheeled volley.

Thirteen goals in all competitions this season is a remarkable return for anyone.

The beauty of Cameron, too, is he doesn’t even have to play well to make such a big impact by getting on the scoresheet.

Inverness and Scott Allardice had him well-marshalled for much of the game.

But when the chance came, Cameron made no mistake.

No wonder big teams are looking at the 20-year-old.