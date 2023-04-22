Dundee boss Gary Bowyer frustrated in Inverness as ‘domino effect’ sees Caley Thistle peg Dark Blues back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer frustrated in Inverness as ‘domino effect’ sees Caley Thistle peg Dark Blues back

Point sees Dee move ahead of Queen's Park at the top of the Championship after Lyall Cameron's 'terrific' backheeled finish.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in Inverness. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in Inverness. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rued his side’s decision-making in the final third as a “domino-effect” denied the Dark Blues victory at Inverness.

The point from the 1-1 draw moves Bowyer’s side ahead of Queen’s Park once more at the top of the Championship with two games remaining.

However, the Dens Park gaffer is frustrated not to be heading back down the A9 with all three points.

He said: “We’ve come here and dominated the game.

“We’ve had eight corners and delivery was either wrong or timing not right so we have to keep working on.

Alex Jakubiak sees a chance go begging. Image: SNS.

“First half we were really good until that last little bit in the penalty box.

“But we didn’t work the goalkeeper enough.

“Second half, we score a good goal but the goal we concede is poor from us, too many errors from us.”

Cameron

First-half opportunities for Alex Jakubiak and Luke Hannant went begging before Dundee finally made their pressure pay through Lyall Cameron.

The 20-year-old, who Courier Sport revealed is being tracked by Hearts, took his tally to 13 goals for the season.

Lyall Cameron puts Dundee in front at Inverness with an improvised back heel. Image: SNS.

And there won’t be many better in terms of improvised finishing as Cameron backheeled a bouncing ball beyond Mark Ridgers.

“It was a terrific goal,” Bowyer said.

“The ball came to him in difficult circumstances and the way he adjusted and got the ball in the back of the net was terrific.”

‘Domino effect’

Dundee fans in the away end at Inverness. Image: SNS.

But it wasn’t enough to secure victory as Inverness battled back into the game, keeping their own impressive run of form going.

Substitute Daniel MacKay drove through the Dundee defence before seeing his cross end up at the feet of fellow-sub Austin Samuels to fire home at the far post.

Bowyer added: “Our shape was very good, our press was very good but the one time where we didn’t quite run hard enough in our press…

“Then there was a domino effect of mistake after mistake and then a scruffy deflection – we didn’t defend it well enough.”

Barry Maguire joined Dundee in January on loan from Motherwell. Image: SNS.
