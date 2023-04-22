Dundee boss Gary Bowyer frustrated in Inverness as ‘domino effect’ sees Caley Thistle peg Dark Blues back

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rued his side’s decision-making in the final third as a “domino-effect” denied the Dark Blues victory at Inverness.

The point from the 1-1 draw moves Bowyer’s side ahead of Queen’s Park once more at the top of the Championship with two games remaining.

However, the Dens Park gaffer is frustrated not to be heading back down the A9 with all three points.

He said: “We’ve come here and dominated the game.

“We’ve had eight corners and delivery was either wrong or timing not right so we have to keep working on.

“First half we were really good until that last little bit in the penalty box.

“But we didn’t work the goalkeeper enough.

“Second half, we score a good goal but the goal we concede is poor from us, too many errors from us.”

Cameron

First-half opportunities for Alex Jakubiak and Luke Hannant went begging before Dundee finally made their pressure pay through Lyall Cameron.

The 20-year-old, who Courier Sport revealed is being tracked by Hearts, took his tally to 13 goals for the season.

And there won’t be many better in terms of improvised finishing as Cameron backheeled a bouncing ball beyond Mark Ridgers.

“It was a terrific goal,” Bowyer said.

“The ball came to him in difficult circumstances and the way he adjusted and got the ball in the back of the net was terrific.”

‘Domino effect’

But it wasn’t enough to secure victory as Inverness battled back into the game, keeping their own impressive run of form going.

Substitute Daniel MacKay drove through the Dundee defence before seeing his cross end up at the feet of fellow-sub Austin Samuels to fire home at the far post.

Bowyer added: “Our shape was very good, our press was very good but the one time where we didn’t quite run hard enough in our press…

“Then there was a domino effect of mistake after mistake and then a scruffy deflection – we didn’t defend it well enough.”