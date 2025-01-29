Dunfermline Athletic linked with ex-Chelsea and Spurs striker as January transfer window gathers pace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic linked with ex-Chelsea and Spurs striker as January transfer window gathers pace

The Pars are keen to help new head coach Michael Tidser freshen up his squad

By Iain Collin
New Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser.
New Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser is eyeing new signings. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have been linked with a possible move for former Spurs and Chelsea youngster Jude Soonsup-Bell.

The 21-year-old joined Cordoba in Spain at the start of the season but could be allowed to leave on loan in the coming days.

It is understood the Pars are aware of the striker and his potential availability because of the new links between the clubs since the takeover of the Fifers earlier this month.

New owners James Bord and Evan Sofer both also have a minority stake in Cordoba through their Park Bench investment group.

New Dunfermline Athletic head coach gesticulates on the sidelines.
New head coach Michael Tidser is keen to freshen up his Dunfermline squad. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Soonsup-Bell was a member of the Chelsea youth academy for five years and played regularly for their U/23s at the age of just 16.

He made his top-team debut as a starter in the League Cup quarter-final victory over Brentford in December 2021.

However, that proved to be his only first-team outing and he subsequently moved across London to join Tottenham in January 2023.

When the marksman then left for free to join Cordoba in August last year, Spurs included a 40 per cent sell-on clause.

Dunfermline ambition

It remains to be seen whether Dunfermline follow through on a move for the youngster, who has netted once in eight appearances for the Spanish Second Division side.

But it is an indication of the ambition of the Championship club.

With new head coach Michael Tidser keen to freshen up his squad, the Pars are expected to be busy in the coming days ahead of the transfer window closing on Monday.

It is anticipated they could even get a deal over the line in time for Saturday’s Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers.

Taylor Sutherland in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Taylor Sutherland looks set to leave Dunfermline on loan for game-time. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The Fifers crashed to a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to bottom side Airdrie on Saturday and remain in the relegation play-off place.

However, with Hamilton Accies just two points ahead in eighth, there is a determination to support Tidser’s efforts to improve the squad he inherited from James McPake.

Striker Connor Young became Tidser’s first recruit on Friday when he signed from Edinburgh City for a five-figure transfer fee.

Players will also be expected to depart in the coming days and weeks to free up space for incomings, with Taylor Sutherland set to be farmed out on loan.

The highly-rated 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Clyde in League Two but it is understood a deal has not yet been concluded.

