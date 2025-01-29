Dunfermline Athletic linked with ex-Chelsea and Spurs striker as January transfer window gathers pace

Dunfermline have been linked with a possible move for former Spurs and Chelsea youngster Jude Soonsup-Bell.

The 21-year-old joined Cordoba in Spain at the start of the season but could be allowed to leave on loan in the coming days.

It is understood the Pars are aware of the striker and his potential availability because of the new links between the clubs since the takeover of the Fifers earlier this month.

New owners James Bord and Evan Sofer both also have a minority stake in Cordoba through their Park Bench investment group.

Soonsup-Bell was a member of the Chelsea youth academy for five years and played regularly for their U/23s at the age of just 16.

He made his top-team debut as a starter in the League Cup quarter-final victory over Brentford in December 2021.

However, that proved to be his only first-team outing and he subsequently moved across London to join Tottenham in January 2023.

When the marksman then left for free to join Cordoba in August last year, Spurs included a 40 per cent sell-on clause.

Dunfermline ambition

It remains to be seen whether Dunfermline follow through on a move for the youngster, who has netted once in eight appearances for the Spanish Second Division side.

But it is an indication of the ambition of the Championship club.

With new head coach Michael Tidser keen to freshen up his squad, the Pars are expected to be busy in the coming days ahead of the transfer window closing on Monday.

It is anticipated they could even get a deal over the line in time for Saturday’s Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers.

The Fifers crashed to a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to bottom side Airdrie on Saturday and remain in the relegation play-off place.

However, with Hamilton Accies just two points ahead in eighth, there is a determination to support Tidser’s efforts to improve the squad he inherited from James McPake.

Striker Connor Young became Tidser’s first recruit on Friday when he signed from Edinburgh City for a five-figure transfer fee.

Players will also be expected to depart in the coming days and weeks to free up space for incomings, with Taylor Sutherland set to be farmed out on loan.

The highly-rated 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Clyde in League Two but it is understood a deal has not yet been concluded.