Super start sees Dundee skating stars in mix for first British pairs medal at Euro Championships in over 60 years

Dundee skating stars Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law are targeting a first British pairs medal in over 60 years at the European Figure Skating Championships.

A superb Short Program has the four-time British champions sitting in fourth spot at the halfway point in Tallinn.

Not since 1959 have Great Britain won a pairs medal at the European Championships, Joyce Coates and Anthony Holles winning gold in Bratislava.

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson won a silver medal in Ice Dance last year while the last individual British medalist was Robin Cousins in 1979.

Christopher Dean, who choreographed Digby and Vaipan-Law’s routine, won four European gold medals with Ice Dance partner Jayne Torvill.

Thursday’s Free Program will see the Dundee-based pair chase down leaders Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany.

“We are very, very happy with our skate today,” said Vaipan-Law after coming off the ice in Estonia.

Digby added: “The season has been going great so far but we came here without any extra pressure or expectations.

“We’re just really, really happy with how things went.

“We’ve built more confidence and we know we haven’t reached our limit yet – we can still go higher.”

Digby and Vaipan-Law aim to add to their Short Program score of 64.83 points when the Pairs Free Program gets under way at 5pm on Thursday.

They are closer to Hungarian pair Maria Pavlova and Alexei Sviatchenko in third than Germans Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel in fifth.

You can watch the action live on the BBC via the red button, iPlayer, website and app.