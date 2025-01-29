St Johnstone plan minute’s applause for ex-paramedic and Perth ‘hero’ Ian Soutar

Tributes have been paid to a former paramedic and Perth “hero” after his death.

Ian Soutar was also the chairman of local social inclusion group Bob’s Brew.

He died at his home in Letham on Saturday, aged 74.

Ian was a paramedic in Tayside who “went above and beyond” for his patients.

He was described as a man who would “put other people before himself”.

Ian retired aged 70 to take care of his wife who died two years ago.

A minute’s applause will be held in Ian’s memory at McDiarmid Park during St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup match against Hamilton on February 8.

The applause will take place during the 74th minute of the game.

He was a big fan of the club, attending fixtures for 60 years.

Tributes to chairman of Perth group Bob’s Brew

Ian joined Bob’s Brew after his wife’s death because he missed her.

The club is a non-judgemental, social inclusion group for any men over 16, based in Letham.

They provide advice and help for issues people face.

Robert Wilson, 65, one of the group’s founders, was good friends with Ian.

He told The Courier: “Ian joined the group as a heartbroken man after losing his wife.

“Right away we hit it off and he became a chairman, or chairperson as Ian would say, of the group.

“I’ve always said to Ian he was a hero, I said you were a paramedic for years and years and saved many lives.

“He just replied back that he was doing a job he loved.

“But I told him that made him a hero.

“He would always put other people before himself.”

Ian met Jai Nathan at Bob’s Brews and became his “adopted grandad”.

The pair would regularly go to football games together.

Jai said: “Ian was well loved.

“He was the only man in Perth that could take his dog for a 10-minute walk and return two hours later, due to the amount of people that knew him.

“He loved to chat and he loved people.

“He was a people person and I’ll miss him a lot.”

Community mourn ‘living legend’ Ian Soutar

Ian and Robert were often described as the “Jack and Victor of Perth” – a nod to TV series Still Game.

“That was because of Ian’s wit,” Robert added.

“He will be missed by hundreds of folk.

“Ian was the life and soul of Bob’s Brews.

“He wouldn’t let anyone else make the tea and coffee!

“He was a living legend, a hero and I’ll miss him greatly.”

Tributes have been paid to Ian across Facebook as those who met him share stories of the “funny and kind man”.

The date has yet to be set for his funeral.