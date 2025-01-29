Cupar man unable to walk or talk loses power in his home for 4 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Cupar man unable to walk or talk loses power in his home for 4 days

His wife says she has been battling "to keep my husband alive".

By Lucy Scarlett
Adrian and Elaine Paxton.
Adrian and Elaine Paxton rely on electronic equipment. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The home of a Cupar man who is unable to walk or talk was left without power for four days due to Storm Eowyn.

The Paxton family have lived in the Fife village of Kemback since 2017.

They are on Scottish Power’s priority service due to a disability in the household.

In 2022, Adrian Paxton, 61 suffered a serious stroke, which left him unable to walk or talk.

During Storm Eowyn, which struck on Friday last week, the family had to relocate to a hotel in Dundee for four days because they urgently needed electricity.

His wife Elaine, 57, says Scottish Power’s procedures failed priority customers when the power went out across much of Fife.

She told The Courier: “I rang the 105 number when the power went out at about 5pm on Friday.

“I told them I totally understand it’s a problem across the country but what’s the point in having a priority service if you’re not going to get it?

“I can’t stay in this house with my husband: he’s severely disabled, what about a generator?

“She said ‘we’ve got 13 generators, and they’re all out.’

“Why does a multi-million-pound company like Scottish Power have only 13 generators?”

Elaine said she was given £200 per night for a hotel room, but this ended up costing more for her whole family.

She says she was worried about affording food and accommodation for her family while they were displaced.

‘I have to plan how I’m going to keep my husband alive’ says Cupar resident

During the next few days, Elaine says she received no communication from Scottish Power.

“There have been four of us driving back and forth from the hotel to the house because we didn’t have this medication or that medication,” Elaine added.

“I have to plan how I’m going to get through this day to keep my husband alive, basically.

Many homes across Fife lost power during the storm. Image: Supplied

“If I’d got a message from Scottish Power telling me it’s off, and they don’t know when it will be back on, then I could plan.

“On Tuesday afternoon I got a phone call from Scottish Power asking me how I was.

“I said ‘thank you for ringing me, but this phone call would’ve been much more appreciated on Saturday morning.’

“This is Scottish Power’s job.

“They deal with emergency situations and they deal with supplying vulnerable people, and everyone else, the power.”

‘Statutory compensation’ to be provided, says Scottish Power

A spokesperson for Scottish Power Energy Networks said: “We understand the inconvenience experienced by Mrs Paxton and her husband.

“Storm Eowyn was a rare red weather event that affected every single area of our network.

“We proactively contacted over 270,000 customers – 75,000 of those on our priority services register were contacted before the storm hit.

“Throughout the period of the storm, we spoke to Mrs Paxton several times and, in addition, sent proactive texts to keep her up to date.

“Mrs Paxton will automatically receive statutory compensation.

“She will also be able to claim back £10 per person per meal up to a maximum of £120 per household, and further compensation for hotel accommodation.

“Customers can submit claims for food via our website and they can call our dedicated compensation Help Team on 0330 1010 159 to claim hotel reimbursement.

“More information can be found on our compensation webpage.”

