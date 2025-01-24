Hundreds hit by power cuts across Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds hit by power cuts across Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn

"These extreme conditions are limiting our ability to get to fault locations at the moment."

By Ben MacDonald
Power cuts due to Storm Eowyn
A map from about 1pm on Friday showing power cuts across Tayside and Stirlingshire. Image: SSEN Power Track

Hundreds of people throughout Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been hit by power cuts during Storm Eowyn.

Winds of more than 100mph have battered the region, leading to numerous power outages.

SSEN, which manages power supplies in Tayside and Stirlingshire, along with other parts of Scotland, says nearly 10,000 customers who had been cut off across the country have now had their supplies restored.

However, a further 15,771 are without power.

There are significant outages in the likes of west Stirlingshire, Kinross-shire and areas around Auchterarder and Aberuthven, along with areas north of Perth – according to SSEN Power Track.

Workmen on Torbain Road in Kirkcaldy after trees fell on electricity lines on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, dozens of postcodes in Fife have also suffered power cuts – including north-west Fife, the East Neuk and parts of Glenrothes and Leslie.

These areas are managed by SP Energy Networks, along with Stirling city.

Andy Smith, SSEN’s director of customer operations for the north of Scotland, said: “Storm Eowyn is proving to be exceptional, with wind gusts the like of which we’ve not seen in Scotland for many years.

“We’d been monitoring the storm for several days and took pre-emptive steps to move extra teams to the places that are being affected by the impact of this particularly severe weather.

‘Extreme conditions’ hampering efforts to restore power supplies

“These are particularly strong wind gusts, reaching over 90mph in places, and they’re already causing damage and disruption.

“These extreme conditions are limiting our ability to get to fault locations at the moment.

“I want to reassure our customers that we’ve planned for this and have the right resources in the right places so we can start repairing any damage to the network and restoring supplies as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“The scale of what’s unfolding today means reconnecting everyone will take some time, and I’m grateful to customers for their patience and understanding while we do this.”

Latest on Storm Eowyn:

