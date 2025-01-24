Hundreds hit by power cuts across Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn

Hundreds of people throughout Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been hit by power cuts during Storm Eowyn.

Winds of more than 100mph have battered the region, leading to numerous power outages.

SSEN, which manages power supplies in Tayside and Stirlingshire, along with other parts of Scotland, says nearly 10,000 customers who had been cut off across the country have now had their supplies restored.

However, a further 15,771 are without power.

There are significant outages in the likes of west Stirlingshire, Kinross-shire and areas around Auchterarder and Aberuthven, along with areas north of Perth – according to SSEN Power Track.

Meanwhile, dozens of postcodes in Fife have also suffered power cuts – including north-west Fife, the East Neuk and parts of Glenrothes and Leslie.

These areas are managed by SP Energy Networks, along with Stirling city.

Andy Smith, SSEN’s director of customer operations for the north of Scotland, said: “Storm Eowyn is proving to be exceptional, with wind gusts the like of which we’ve not seen in Scotland for many years.

“We’d been monitoring the storm for several days and took pre-emptive steps to move extra teams to the places that are being affected by the impact of this particularly severe weather.

‘Extreme conditions’ hampering efforts to restore power supplies

“These are particularly strong wind gusts, reaching over 90mph in places, and they’re already causing damage and disruption.

“These extreme conditions are limiting our ability to get to fault locations at the moment.

“I want to reassure our customers that we’ve planned for this and have the right resources in the right places so we can start repairing any damage to the network and restoring supplies as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“The scale of what’s unfolding today means reconnecting everyone will take some time, and I’m grateful to customers for their patience and understanding while we do this.”

