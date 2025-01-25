Dundee exit for Curtis Main as striker joins Championship promotion hopefuls

Curtis Main has left Dundee after his contract was mutually terminated.

The 32-year-old frontman joined the Dark Blues a year ago after a spell in India with Bengaluru.

A slow start saw his time at Dens Park burst into life at the start of this season as he kicked off the campaign with a hat-trick at Bonnyrigg Rose.

He has found the net six times this term but found himself out of the team in recent months.

Main’s last start for the club was in October in a 2-1 home defeat to St Johnstone. Since then he’s made just five sub appearances.

He was an unused sub in Dundee’s last three matches and both parties have now decided to call an end to Main’s time at the club.

Honest Man

In a statement, the Dark Blues said: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Curtis Main has left the club after both parties mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

“Curtis signed for Dundee on Wednesday 17th January 2024 and during his time in Dark Blue played 35 times and scored 6 goals.

“We want to thank Curtis for his service to the club in the past year and we wish him all the best for the rest of his career.”

Main has now signed an 18-month deal with Ayr United and has been named on the bench for today’s home clash with Partick Thistle.

His exit has also allowed Dundee to free up some budget to continue their January transfer window business.

The Dark Blues have added four players this month and manager Tony Docherty revealed on Thursday the additions were not finished yet.