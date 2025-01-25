Dundee exit for Curtis Main as striker joins Championship promotion hopefuls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee exit for Curtis Main as striker joins Championship promotion hopefuls

The experienced frontman has left Dens Park after a year with the Dark Blues.

By George Cran
Dundee celebrate against St Mirren
Curtis Main has left Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Curtis Main has left Dundee after his contract was mutually terminated.

The 32-year-old frontman joined the Dark Blues a year ago after a spell in India with Bengaluru.

A slow start saw his time at Dens Park burst into life at the start of this season as he kicked off the campaign with a hat-trick at Bonnyrigg Rose.

He has found the net six times this term but found himself out of the team in recent months.

Main’s last start for the club was in October in a 2-1 home defeat to St Johnstone. Since then he’s made just five sub appearances.

Curtis Main frustrated at full-time after Dundee drew with St Mirren. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Curtis Main has endured a frustrating time at Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

He was an unused sub in Dundee’s last three matches and both parties have now decided to call an end to Main’s time at the club.

Honest Man

In a statement, the Dark Blues said: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Curtis Main has left the club after both parties mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

“Curtis signed for Dundee on Wednesday 17th January 2024 and during his time in Dark Blue played 35 times and scored 6 goals.

“We want to thank Curtis for his service to the club in the past year and we wish him all the best for the rest of his career.”

Main has now signed an 18-month deal with Ayr United and has been named on the bench for today’s home clash with Partick Thistle.

His exit has also allowed Dundee to free up some budget to continue their January transfer window business.

The Dark Blues have added four players this month and manager Tony Docherty revealed on Thursday the additions were not finished yet.

