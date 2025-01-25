Fife’s Scottish Deer Centre ‘hit harder than anticipated’ during Storm Eowyn

Scottish Deer Centre in Fife was “hit harder than anticipated” during Storm Eowyn.

The Cupar wildlife zoo was damaged on Friday as Storm Eowyn battered the region.

The centre reassured the public that its team worked hard to ensure all the animals were safe.

Fife was hit by strong winds on Friday, with Cupar sitting on the edge of the red weather warning.

Many homes in The Kingdom are still without power and trucks have been supplying hot food.

‘All animals are safe’ say Scottish Deer Centre

In a Facebook post on Friday, the wildlife park said: “We hope everyone has stayed safe during storm Eowyn.

“Unfortunately, we have been hit harder than we anticipated and will need to remain closed tomorrow.

“All animals are safe and we thank every one of our team for the efforts made to ensure this.

“We will be open Sunday as normal after tomorrow’s clean up to make it safe for general public.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Elsewhere in Fife, the roof blew off Linburn Health Centre on Friday.

