Fife Fife's Scottish Deer Centre 'hit harder than anticipated' during Storm Eowyn The Cupar attraction remained closed on Saturday. By Lucy Scarlett January 25 2025, 2:44pm January 25 2025, 2:44pm Work is required before the park can open again. Image: The Scottish Deer Centre Scottish Deer Centre in Fife was "hit harder than anticipated" during Storm Eowyn. The Cupar wildlife zoo was damaged on Friday as Storm Eowyn battered the region. The centre reassured the public that its team worked hard to ensure all the animals were safe. Fife was hit by strong winds on Friday, with Cupar sitting on the edge of the red weather warning. Many homes in The Kingdom are still without power and trucks have been supplying hot food. 'All animals are safe' say Scottish Deer Centre In a Facebook post on Friday, the wildlife park said: "We hope everyone has stayed safe during storm Eowyn. "Unfortunately, we have been hit harder than we anticipated and will need to remain closed tomorrow. Work is underway to rebuild parts of the centre. Image: The Scottish Deer Centre None of the animals were harmed. Image: The Scottish Deer Centre "All animals are safe and we thank every one of our team for the efforts made to ensure this. "We will be open Sunday as normal after tomorrow's clean up to make it safe for general public. "Thank you for your understanding." Elsewhere in Fife, the roof blew off Linburn Health Centre on Friday. Latest on Storm Eowyn: Live updates of weather disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling Storm Eowyn: Food trucks set up across Fife as thousands remain without power
