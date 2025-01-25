Tributes to lifelong Dundee United fan and university janitor, 58, who died suddenly

Tributes have been paid to a lifelong Dundee United supporter who died earlier this month.

Mark Donnelly’s family hope to organise a minute’s applause during the Tangerines’ home match against Rangers on Sunday.

The United season ticketholder died aged 58 on January 3.

His niece Heather McDonald has described him as a “diehard Dundee United fan”.

Mark also spent 35 years working as a janitor at the Dundee University Students Union.

Heather added: “He lived and breathed United. His bedroom was black, tangerine and white.

“He wore something Dundee United every single day. They were the love of his life.

“Unfortunately on January 3 we found he had passed away suddenly.

“This has deeply shocked our family and we are heartbroken.

“I know that he would absolutely love something like this.

“He was a season ticket holder for many years and attended some away games whenever he could.

“I hope he can hear us clapping for him in his favourite place.”

Dundonian Mark Donnelly ‘a man of sincerity’

Dundee University Students Association (Dusa) also paid tribute to Mark.

A post on its website said: “For over three decades Mark was a familiar face to thousands of students who have studied at the university.

“He was a constant, reliable pair of hands, and full of wisdom about the history and transformation of Dusa and the wider university.

“Anyone who knew Mark will agree that he was cheerful no matter the situation, always smiling and willing to have the friendliest of chats.

“He was a proud Dundonian, a loyal member of staff and a man of a sincerity.

“Testament to his humble nature, Mark only recently revealed to colleagues that he was in fact an international basketball champion, having won various medals in the Special Olympic Games.

“Mark represented both Scotland and Team GB in Leicester, Strathclyde and Minneapolis, USA.

“Mark had an irreplaceable presence and warmth on campus.

“He was a dear friend to our community, and he will be sorely missed.”

Some of Mark’s family are Tannadice season ticket holders and plan to hold the minute’s applause in his honour.

He was the much-loved brother of Pauline, brother-in-law of Jimmy, and uncle of Heather and Claire.

Dundee United host Rangers at Tannadice at 12pm on Sunday.