Markinch OAP’s escape after 100ft fir tree he planted in 1970s almost destroys his home

The 85-year-old says the tree was around 100ft tall and 2ft thick.

By Finn Nixon
Robert Motion stands next to a tree which collapsed next to his home in Markinch.
Robert Motion stands next to a tree which collapsed next to his home in Markinch. Supplied: Bob Motion

An elderly man had a lucky escape when a giant fir tree came barrelling down in his Markinch garden.

The tree fell on Friday in Robert Motion’s garden as Storm Eowyn brought powerful winds to Fife.

The 85-year-old’s house wasn’t damaged by the tree, which was located around 20-30ft away.

He estimates it was around 100ft tall and 2ft thick.

Damage was confined to his neighbour’s fence and Robert’s lawn.

But it could have been a lot worse as the tree avoided hitting any houses or parked cars near his home on Northall Road.

The tree that collapsed in Robert Motion’s garden. Image: Robert Motion

Robert said: “The tree had taken down the telephone cable and it had huge roots.

“The lawn and the phone box will need to be fixed.

“One of the other trees came down in March and I asked how much it would cost to take this one down.

“I should have taken it down then, in hindsight.”

Giant Markinch fir tree was around 50 years old

Robert was waiting for the power to be re-connected to his home when he spoke to The Courier, with Scottish Power aiming to achieve this by 12am on Sunday.

He had bought the giant trees near Elgin in the mid-1970s when they were much smaller saplings.

And he also built his own house on Northhall Road in 1974.

One of the fir trees in Markinch came down during Storm Eowyn
The fir tree on the left came crashing down during Storm Eowyn. Image: Google Street View

Robert added: “I was shaking when I saw it had come down.

“I’ve been fortunate and the neighbours have been very lucky as well because the trees must weigh around 2-3 tonnes each.”

Hundreds of homes in Fife remain without power after winds of more than 100 mph caused widespread disruption and numerous power outages.

Makeshift food vans have been serving residents in Cupar, Blairhall and Dunfermline.

Latest on Storm Eowyn:

