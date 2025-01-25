Dundee family show called off ‘last-minute’ after panels fall off school hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee family show called off ‘last-minute’ after panels fall off school hall

The show was due to be attended by more than 100 people.

By Stephen Eighteen
Totstars Live cast members Clare Monte, Jill Markie and Zack Gibson.
Cast members Jill Markie, Zack Gibson and Clare Monte. Image: Totstars Live

A family show in Dundee had to be called off “last-minute” due to damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

Sisters Clare Monte and Jill Markie run Totstars, which offers classes for newborns up to early primary-aged children across Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth.

The pair have recently branched out to hold Totstars Live, an interactive family musical theatre show with live music and audience participation.

More than 100 tickets had been sold for a special Burns Day Totstars Live show at the Grove Academy assembly hall, starting at 11.30am on Saturday.

But this was hastily called off by the school at 7am after panels came off the school theatre due to gusty winds during Storm Eowyn.

Storm Eowyn damage causes ‘last-minute’ call-off

The news came as a blow for Clare, Jill and fellow cast member Zack Gibson.

It also meant their six youth helpers and nine backstage crew had to be notified just an hour before they were due to arrive at the venue and set up the stage.

“Yesterday I was phoning the council all day and they said it would be going ahead,” Clare said.

“My last phone call to the council was at 5.30pm.

“This morning we were all ready to go but we got a last-minute call at 7am to say we can no longer use the hall.

“Panels had fallen off the outside walls of Grove theatre so it wasn’t possible to use.

Damage to one of the Grove Academy buildings (in red) is visible. Image: Alan Richardson

There was the additional task of warning the 116 ticketholders and any walk-up attendees against turning up at the Broughty Ferry school.

The event was aimed at parents with children up to the age of eight.

“Last night the kids said how excited they were that it was still happening.

“So everyone was absolutely devastated this morning.

“We emailed everyone who bought a ticket, posted about it on our social media and told all of our other regular customers.

“It’s really gutting.”

Dundee City Council says Grove Academy should open as normal on Monday

A Dundee City Council statement said: “Some damage has been reported at Grove Academy which means that the swim and sport centre operated by Leisure & Culture Dundee will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

“Work will be carried out over the weekend so that Grove Academy opens on Monday as normal.”

Totstars holds nursery sessions in Dundee, Broughty Ferry and across Tayside and Fife. Image: Totstars

Clare added: “We are definitely rescheduling and have already got in touch with theatres to do it as soon as possible.

The event is very much like Funbox in that we get the audience involved.

“We do songs, give children goody bags and children can join in with the songs.

“It’s very much aimed at children but we try to make it fun for adults as well.

“It was something good and different that was happening in Dundee for Burns Day.”

Latest on Storm Eowyn:

