Dundee family show called off ‘last-minute’ after panels fall off school hall

A family show in Dundee had to be called off “last-minute” due to damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

Sisters Clare Monte and Jill Markie run Totstars, which offers classes for newborns up to early primary-aged children across Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth.

The pair have recently branched out to hold Totstars Live, an interactive family musical theatre show with live music and audience participation.

More than 100 tickets had been sold for a special Burns Day Totstars Live show at the Grove Academy assembly hall, starting at 11.30am on Saturday.

But this was hastily called off by the school at 7am after panels came off the school theatre due to gusty winds during Storm Eowyn.

Storm Eowyn damage causes ‘last-minute’ call-off

The news came as a blow for Clare, Jill and fellow cast member Zack Gibson.

It also meant their six youth helpers and nine backstage crew had to be notified just an hour before they were due to arrive at the venue and set up the stage.

“Yesterday I was phoning the council all day and they said it would be going ahead,” Clare said.

“My last phone call to the council was at 5.30pm.

“This morning we were all ready to go but we got a last-minute call at 7am to say we can no longer use the hall.

“Panels had fallen off the outside walls of Grove theatre so it wasn’t possible to use.

There was the additional task of warning the 116 ticketholders and any walk-up attendees against turning up at the Broughty Ferry school.

The event was aimed at parents with children up to the age of eight.

“Last night the kids said how excited they were that it was still happening.

“So everyone was absolutely devastated this morning.

“We emailed everyone who bought a ticket, posted about it on our social media and told all of our other regular customers.

“It’s really gutting.”

Dundee City Council says Grove Academy should open as normal on Monday

A Dundee City Council statement said: “Some damage has been reported at Grove Academy which means that the swim and sport centre operated by Leisure & Culture Dundee will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

“Work will be carried out over the weekend so that Grove Academy opens on Monday as normal.”

Clare added: “We are definitely rescheduling and have already got in touch with theatres to do it as soon as possible.

“The event is very much like Funbox in that we get the audience involved.

“We do songs, give children goody bags and children can join in with the songs.

“It’s very much aimed at children but we try to make it fun for adults as well.

“It was something good and different that was happening in Dundee for Burns Day.”

Latest on Storm Eowyn: