Tony Docherty gives update on Dundee transfer plans as boss addresses Jordan McGhee exit link

Dundee’s transfer business may not be done yet.

Manager Tony Docherty teased the prospect of more arrivals after seeing latest addition Victor Lopez impress in training.

The Dark Blues are delighted with their business already done this month with the arrivals of Aaron Donnelly and Imari Samuels on permanent contracts and loans for Cesar Garza and Lopez from Mexico.

Lopez joined up with his new team-mates on Thursday after getting the green light for the move from Queretaro on Wednesday.

“Chespi, as he’s known, trained and he really impressed,” Docherty said.

“He looks like a proper left-footed, talented, technical player.

“You can tell with the training group, that he made an impression on not just the staff, but on the players as well.

“His English isn’t great but I remember Antonio Portales was like that when he first came over and you see him now he’s really eloquent in his English.

“Antonio’s taken Chespi and Cesar Garza under his wing, which is fantastic. They are just good people.

“Chespi has good support and help in there and the boys have all taken to him.

“And you can see already, he’s a player that’s got quality.”

Visa approval is through now for the Mexican, though there is still a wait to get international clearance before he can feature at the weekend against Celtic.

More signings?

Beyond Lopez, would there be more additions?

“Possibly. We’ve got a recruitment meeting after press today, so we’ll discuss things,” Docherty said.

“See where we can maybe bolster the squad.

“So mibbes aye, mibbes naw.

“We’re happy with the additions we’ve made. People saw Imari Samuels the other night and I thought he did well.

“We’ve looked more solid with Aaron Donnelly in the team and the introduction of Cesar Garza has been fantastic.

“You see the way the fans are taking to him, and now Chespi in as well.

“So I think that’s four good additions to our squad.

“But we’ll keep searching and we’ll keep looking at ways that we can strengthen because we’re in a good vein of form at the moment and we want that to continue.”

Jordan McGhee

There could still be outgoings as well with the transfer window open until February 3.

Julien Vetro returned to Burnley this week while Sammy Braybrooke went back to Leicester last week.

One Docherty does not want to lose is Jordan McGhee.

McGhee is one of a number of players out of contract in the summer who can speak to prospective suitors.

BBC Scotland have reported McGhee had accepted a pre-contract to join Motherwell in the summer.

That could see the Premiership rivals push for an earlier move this month.

However, Docherty says there has been no sign of that at this point despite the Steelmen informing the Dark Blues of their intentions over McGhee’s contract.

“Motherwell made contact saying they intended to speak to Jordan and they’ve got every right to do that,” the Dens boss confirmed.

“Jordan’s in the last six months of his contract but as far as I’m concerned, Jordan’s still a Dundee player and he’s got a pivotal part to play in the final part of the season.”