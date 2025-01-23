Tony Docherty gives update on Dundee transfer plans as boss addresses Jordan McGhee exit link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty gives update on Dundee transfer plans as boss addresses Jordan McGhee exit link

The Dens stalwart has been in talks with Motherwell over a pre-contract move.

By George Cran
Jordan McGhee
Dundee defender Jordan McGhee has attracted interest from Premiership rivals Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee’s transfer business may not be done yet.

Manager Tony Docherty teased the prospect of more arrivals after seeing latest addition Victor Lopez impress in training.

The Dark Blues are delighted with their business already done this month with the arrivals of Aaron Donnelly and Imari Samuels on permanent contracts and loans for Cesar Garza and Lopez from Mexico.

Lopez joined up with his new team-mates on Thursday after getting the green light for the move from Queretaro on Wednesday.

Victor Lopez
Victor Lopez has joined up with his new Dundee team-mates. Image: David Young

“Chespi, as he’s known, trained and he really impressed,” Docherty said.

“He looks like a proper left-footed, talented, technical player.

“You can tell with the training group, that he made an impression on not just the staff, but on the players as well.

“His English isn’t great but I remember Antonio Portales was like that when he first came over and you see him now he’s really eloquent in his English.

“Antonio’s taken Chespi and Cesar Garza under his wing, which is fantastic. They are just good people.

“Chespi has good support and help in there and the boys have all taken to him.

“And you can see already, he’s a player that’s got quality.”

Visa approval is through now for the Mexican, though there is still a wait to get international clearance before he can feature at the weekend against Celtic.

More signings?

Beyond Lopez, would there be more additions?

“Possibly. We’ve got a recruitment meeting after press today, so we’ll discuss things,” Docherty said.

“See where we can maybe bolster the squad.

“So mibbes aye, mibbes naw.

Imari Samuels made his debut in the Dundee derby. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Imari Samuels made his debut in the Dundee derby. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“We’re happy with the additions we’ve made. People saw Imari Samuels the other night and I thought he did well.

“We’ve looked more solid with Aaron Donnelly in the team and the introduction of Cesar Garza has been fantastic.

“You see the way the fans are taking to him, and now Chespi in as well.

“So I think that’s four good additions to our squad.

“But we’ll keep searching and we’ll keep looking at ways that we can strengthen because we’re in a good vein of form at the moment and we want that to continue.”

Jordan McGhee

There could still be outgoings as well with the transfer window open until February 3.

Julien Vetro returned to Burnley this week while Sammy Braybrooke went back to Leicester last week.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted with his team against Rangers.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

One Docherty does not want to lose is Jordan McGhee.

McGhee is one of a number of players out of contract in the summer who can speak to prospective suitors.

BBC Scotland have reported McGhee had accepted a pre-contract to join Motherwell in the summer.

That could see the Premiership rivals push for an earlier move this month.

However, Docherty says there has been no sign of that at this point despite the Steelmen informing the Dark Blues of their intentions over McGhee’s contract.

“Motherwell made contact saying they intended to speak to Jordan and they’ve got every right to do that,” the Dens boss confirmed.

“Jordan’s in the last six months of his contract but as far as I’m concerned, Jordan’s still a Dundee player and he’s got a pivotal part to play in the final part of the season.”

