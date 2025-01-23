Mark Ogren: Dundee United are NOT for sale – and have ‘no appetite’ to ground-share with Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Mark Ogren: Dundee United are NOT for sale – and have ‘no appetite’ to ground-share with Dundee

Ogren sat down for his first external media engagement since August 2023 following Thursday's AGM.

By Alan Temple
Mark Ogren will return to the States following Sunday's showdown with Rangers
Mark Ogren will return to the States following Sunday's showdown with Rangers. Image: DC Thomson / Kim Cessford.

Mark Ogren has stated that Dundee United are NOT for sale.

However, the Tangerines’ owner has confirmed that the club are open to investment and have been approached by numerous parties already.

Ogren has been at the helm of the Terrors since December 2018 and has overseen a roller-coaster tenure encompassing two promotions, European football, relegation and SIX permanent managers.

Along the way, he has invested north of £13 million.

There have been persistent suggestions that Ogren could look to sell up in the near future (he stated in 2023 that he had more time behind him as United owner than ahead of him) but the American businessman says the club are not on the market.

Ogren would, however, consider selling a stake of the business in return for investment from the right bidder.

Mark Ogren was adamant that Dundee United are not for sale. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We are not for sale,” said Ogren. “We are not listed for sale, and we don’t have a broker out there trying to sell us.

“Having said that, there have been numerous conversations with people who are interested in investing. That has been happening since day one, really; there have always been people asking if we’d sell a piece or if we’d be open to investment.

“We had conversations with people who have shown an interest but there’s nothing in the works.

“Would I be open to that (selling a minority stake in return for investment)? Given certain parameters, then possibly.”

A multi-club model?

Back in October, reports in Denmark suggested that billionaire ASOS tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen was interested in purchasing a stake in United.

Povlsen, a resident of the Highlands, already owns FC Midtjylland in his homeland.

Asked directly about whether he has held discussions with Povlsen, Ogren added: “I don’t want to talk about anyone specifically, but we have spoken to multiple people.”

Anders Holch Povlsen, pictured
Ogren did nothing to dismiss the link with Povlsen, pictured. Image: Wildland Limited

Ogren also fielded questions regarding whether United would be amenable to being part of a multi-club structure.

Hibs have a partnership with Bill Foley’s Black Knights group and Hearts work with Jamestown Analytics, which is widely utilised by Brighton chief Tony Bloom’s football group.

A more official link with Bloom is likely to follow.

“It’s the way some clubs are going, so it would be natural,” acknowledged Ogren.  “That is a situation which could emerge, but there’s nothing in the works.

“There are a lot of people out there who want to invest in sports enterprises and, right now, European football is one of them.”

‘No appetite’ for Dundee ground-share despite John Nelms invitation

Meanwhile, Ogren has definitively stated that United have “no appetite” to ground-share with city rivals Dundee at their proposed new Camperdown Park home.

Dee managing director John Nelms addressed a Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce Q&A session last week and, as Courier Sport reported, told attendees he would welcome the prospect.

Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“There isn’t an appetite within the club or within our fanbase to do that,” responded Ogren. “We actually took a vote in the AGM (on Thursday morning) to see what the reaction was like and almost everyone said they’d stay at Tannadice.”

