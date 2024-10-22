ASOS billionaire credited with interest in Dundee United – but no contact with Tangerines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ASOS billionaire credited with interest in Dundee United – but no contact with Tangerines

Anders Holch Povlsen is reportedly "investigating" what it would take to buy into United.

By Alan Temple
Anders Holch Povlsen remains Scotland's wealthiest man.
There has been no contact between Dundee United and FC Midtjylland owner Anders Holch Povlsen amid reports the Danish billionaire is interested in adding the Terrors to his stable of clubs.

The “Football Collective” arm of the ASOS tycoon’s business already counts Portuguese second tier side CD Mafra, Nigerian talent academy FC Ebedei and Danish lower league side FC Fredericia among its number.

And Tipsbladet.dk has stated that Povlsen – Scotland’s richest man with a net worth of around £7 billion according to The Sunday Times Rich List – is exploring the possibility of attaining a partner in British football, with United specifically cited.

It is claimed the 51-year-old Highland resident has “checked what it takes legally and practically to buy into the Scottish club”.

How big a transfer spend will Mark Ogren allow Jim Goodwin to make?
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS

However, Courier Sport understands the United hierarchy have received no indication of interest from Denmark, albeit that does not preclude the possibility of a future talks.

The initial report notes that the process is at a very early stage, adding: “His (Povlsen) people are also considering other clubs in European countries.”

The Benham connection

It is no secret that Tangerines owner Mark Ogren – in keeping with most clubs in Scotland – would be open to external investment.

Povlsen, meanwhile, has a close relationship with former Midtjylland chief Matthew Benham, now the owner of English Premier League side Brentford.

Anders Holch Povlsen.

It is understood Benham has previously explored the prospect of linking up with United; an informal interest which has not progressed.

Povlsen, who inherited his parents’ clothing giant Bestseller aged 28, owns a number of estates across the Highlands and is Scotland’s largest private land owner.

He is the biggest shareholder in online megastore ASOS and his business empire also includes clothing retailers Vero Moda and Jack Jones.

