ASOS billionaire credited with interest in Dundee United – but no contact with Tangerines

There has been no contact between Dundee United and FC Midtjylland owner Anders Holch Povlsen amid reports the Danish billionaire is interested in adding the Terrors to his stable of clubs.

The “Football Collective” arm of the ASOS tycoon’s business already counts Portuguese second tier side CD Mafra, Nigerian talent academy FC Ebedei and Danish lower league side FC Fredericia among its number.

And Tipsbladet.dk has stated that Povlsen – Scotland’s richest man with a net worth of around £7 billion according to The Sunday Times Rich List – is exploring the possibility of attaining a partner in British football, with United specifically cited.

It is claimed the 51-year-old Highland resident has “checked what it takes legally and practically to buy into the Scottish club”.

However, Courier Sport understands the United hierarchy have received no indication of interest from Denmark, albeit that does not preclude the possibility of a future talks.

The initial report notes that the process is at a very early stage, adding: “His (Povlsen) people are also considering other clubs in European countries.”

The Benham connection

It is no secret that Tangerines owner Mark Ogren – in keeping with most clubs in Scotland – would be open to external investment.

Povlsen, meanwhile, has a close relationship with former Midtjylland chief Matthew Benham, now the owner of English Premier League side Brentford.

It is understood Benham has previously explored the prospect of linking up with United; an informal interest which has not progressed.

Povlsen, who inherited his parents’ clothing giant Bestseller aged 28, owns a number of estates across the Highlands and is Scotland’s largest private land owner.

He is the biggest shareholder in online megastore ASOS and his business empire also includes clothing retailers Vero Moda and Jack Jones.