MK Dons set to sign St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders, as clubs agree a fee

St Johnstone defender, Jack Sanders, is set to join MK Dons.

Courier Sport understands that the English League Two club have agreed a fee in the region of £150,000 for the centre-half.

Gillingham were the frontrunners to take Sanders south of the border until recently but his destination is now likely to be Stadium MK rather than the Priestfield Stadium.

The 25-year-old has been a first team regular since joining Saints from Kilmarnock in the summer.

He played almost every game until illness kept him out of last weekend’s 2-1 win over Motherwell.

The Perth club have already signed one centre-back, Daniels Balodis, to replace him and another player for that position is being targeted.

Saints could end up bringing in over £500,000 in transfer fees this month.

Youngster, Brodie Dair, is likely to join Fulham for around £150,000, while a bid of nearly £200,000 from Belgian club, Oud-Heverlee Leuven, has been accepted for Benji Kimpioka.

Andre Raymond has attracted interest from Russia.