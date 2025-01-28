St Johnstone race against time to secure Daniels Balodis work permit for St Mirren game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone race against time to secure Daniels Balodis work permit for St Mirren game

The Latvian defender flew into the country later than had been hoped.

By Eric Nicolson
Daniels Balodis playing for Latvia against Armenia.
Daniels Balodis playing for Latvia against Armenia. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone face a race against time to secure a work permit for Daniels Balodis to allow him to play in Saturday’s clash with St Mirren.

The Latvian international agreed a transfer to Perth last week and the 18-month deal has been officially confirmed.

However, he was due to fly into Scotland on Friday, only for Storm Eowyn to scupper those plans.

That had the knock-on effect of postponing the beginning of the work permit process.

With only one fit centre-half available for Saints’ last game against Motherwell, Simo Valakari would love to be able to include Balodis in his match-day squad in Paisley this weekend.

But that will depend on ticking all the necessary boxes.

“Daniels unfortunately was delayed by the storm,” Valakari reported.

“He was supposed to have his first part of the work permit English test on Saturday but that was cancelled.

“We can’t do anything about it.”

Jack Sanders warms up before a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone’s Jack Sanders. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, Jack Sanders remains a Gillingham transfer target but that deal hasn’t been completed.

And Valakari reiterated that the Englishman missed the Motherwell match through illness.

“Jack was sick,” said the head coach. “He was on antibiotics.

“Let’s see how he has recovered from that and see what happens.”

There is still a possibility that Saints may make the loan signing of last week’s trialist, Kris Moore, but Valakari pointed out that other clubs are keen on the Leeds United defender.

Conversation