New owner inspired by cancer battle to open Perthshire cafe and farm shop

The owner of a new café and farm shop in Glenshee has hailed the success of their weekend launch.

Linda Young, 47, is the new owner of the Glenshee Café and Gift Shop, formerly known as The Lair.

The business sits at the threshold to the Cairngorms, just off the A93.

Linda has extended the shop’s opening hours to be year-round, rather than seasonal.

She has also added to the range of produce on offer in the farm shop.

Opening her own business was an aspiration for Linda.

She told The Courier: “I’ve always dreamt of being able to do something like this.

“I stuck with my job because I had responsibilities and bills to pay for but after finishing my radiotherapy for breast cancer, it made me consider what’s important.

“It seemed like fate intervened and I thought ‘if I don’t do it now, I’ll regret it.'”

Successful opening weekend for Glenshee shop

Linda added: “I was a bit concerned with the power outage after the storm but on Saturday it was a bright and sunny day!

“We walked in on Saturday and the lights came on, I celebrated and was so relieved they were working.

“There were lots of locals in, which I really appreciated and a real buzz with people chatting and meeting up.

“On Sunday night I received my first five-star review from a stranger which made it even more special.”

Linda, who moved to Glenshee from Carnoustie 13 years ago, says she has been fortunate with the support she has had from locals.

She hopes the new shop will expand and become a community space both for tourists and locals.

Local produce to feature in new Perthshire farm shop

Linda said Glenshee Café will team up with neighbouring business Glenkilrie Larder to become its retail outlet.

The farm shop will stock a range of local produce including Drumturk Cheese, Persie Gin, sourdough breads and condiments.

The gift shop will stock toys for babies and children, as well as scarves and jewellery.

Tourist information about the area will still be available at the business.

Linda has extended the opening hours to 10am to 4pm, seven days a week, all year round.