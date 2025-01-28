New owner inspired by cancer battle to open Perthshire cafe and farm shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New owner inspired by cancer battle to open Perthshire cafe and farm shop

Linda Young, 47, says the Glenshee shop has had a successful opening.

By Lucy Scarlett
Linda alongside her team.
Linda (centre) alongside her team. Image: Glenshee Cafe and Gift Shop

The owner of a new café and farm shop in Glenshee has hailed the success of their weekend launch.

Linda Young, 47, is the new owner of the Glenshee Café and Gift Shop, formerly known as The Lair.

The business sits at the threshold to the Cairngorms, just off the A93.

Linda has extended the shop’s opening hours to be year-round, rather than seasonal.

She has also added to the range of produce on offer in the farm shop.

Opening her own business was an aspiration for Linda.

She told The Courier: “I’ve always dreamt of being able to do something like this.

“I stuck with my job because I had responsibilities and bills to pay for but after finishing my radiotherapy for breast cancer, it made me consider what’s important.

“It seemed like fate intervened and I thought ‘if I don’t do it now, I’ll regret it.'”

Successful opening weekend for Glenshee shop

Linda added: “I was a bit concerned with the power outage after the storm but on Saturday it was a bright and sunny day!

“We walked in on Saturday and the lights came on, I celebrated and was so relieved they were working.

“There were lots of locals in, which I really appreciated and a real buzz with people chatting and meeting up.

Outside of farm shop.
The cafe is just off the A93. Image: Glenshee Café and Gift Shop
Inside of the gift shop.
The rustic shop has been revamped. Image: Glenshee Cafe and Gift Shop

“On Sunday night I received my first five-star review from a stranger which made it even more special.”

Linda, who moved to Glenshee from Carnoustie 13 years ago, says she has been fortunate with the support she has had from locals.

She hopes the new shop will expand and become a community space both for tourists and locals.

Local produce to feature in new Perthshire farm shop

Linda said Glenshee Café will team up with neighbouring business Glenkilrie Larder to become its retail outlet.

The farm shop will stock a range of local produce including Drumturk Cheese, Persie Gin, sourdough breads and condiments.

Produce in shop.
Local produce features in the farm shop. Image: Glenshee Café and Gift Shop

The gift shop will stock toys for babies and children, as well as scarves and jewellery.

Tourist information about the area will still be available at the business.

Linda has extended the opening hours to 10am to 4pm, seven days a week, all year round.

