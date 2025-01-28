Glenrothes man wins share of £75k on The Chase after losses on 15 to 1 and Weakest Link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Glenrothes man wins share of £75k on The Chase after losses on 15 to 1 and Weakest Link

Frank McClure is celebrating a "third-time lucky" success.

By Neil Henderson
Glenrothes man, Frank McClure on the panel with The Chase host, Bradley Walsh. Image: ITV
Frank McClure, far left, was victorious on The Chase. Image: ITV/Frank McClure

A retired electrical technician from Fife is celebrating “third-time lucky” after scooping a share of £75,000 prize money on hit ITV quiz show The Chase.

Glenrothes man Frank McClure’s TV triumph comes after defeats on previous appearances on game shows.

The 70-year-old appeared on 15 to 1 in the late 1980s when it featured original presenter William G Stewart.

But he was knocked out.

In 2008 he was one of the final three contestants on The Weakest Link.

But he was knocked out and had to do the walk of shame past quiz host, Anne Robinson.

Previously a contestant on 15 to 1 and Weakest Link

But this time the pensioner shared the £75,000 winning prize with two other contestants.

Thursday’s winning episode of The Chase was actually filmed 15 months ago at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

Glenrothes man Frank McClure wins £25,000 on The Chase
Frank McClure appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Chase. Image: ITV

However, he was forbidden to talk about his success until the show had aired.

Speaking to The Courier, Frank described the win as a “dream come true” after his previous TV quiz failures.

“It was a fantastic experience to be part of the show and everyone involved from the host, Bradley Walsh, through to the chasers to the film crews were brilliant,” said Frank.

“The studio was actually very small, very hot and very bright with all the lights.

Frank scoops share of the £75,000 prize money on The Chase

“The music you hear on the show is played in the studio and very loudly which can put contestants off and make them nervous.

“But I do think it’s my previous experience of being on a TV show that helped me cut out all of that noise and distraction and just focus on the questions.

“I wasn’t nervous at all which was a bit of a surprise.”

Frank McClure with The Chase host, Bradley Walsh.
Frank McClure with The Chase host, Bradley Walsh. Image: ITV

Frank was the final member of the team to go up against Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis on Thursday evening’s episode.

In the final round, Frank and his teammates – Jake from Newark and Laura from Stockport – answered 22 questions correctly.

The Menace suffered three setbacks and achieved 20 correct answers, resulting in the team scooping the cash prize.

Frank was one of three winners who shared the £75,000 prize.
Frank was one of three winners sharing the £75,000 prize. Image: ITV

Chaser Darragh responded: “I think we could probably use that as a training video on how to do a final chase.

“You were quick. You barely passed, everybody chipped in.

“Twenty-two is not impossible but a very, very difficult target to catch.”

Glenrothes man spends TV prize on travel and holidays

Frank admits he’s little left from his quiz show winnings.

He said: “2024 was my 70th year so I’ve used most of the money to travel, having taken several holidays including trips to Ireland, Turkey, and Spain as well as a trip to watch Eric Clapton.

Glenrothes man Frank McClure.
Glenrothes man Frank McClure. Image: Frank McClure

Frank is eyeing up his next potential TV quiz attempt, having applied to appear on BBC Saturday night quiz The Wheel, hosted by Michael McIntyre.

“I play online quizzes every day and have been fascinated and loved general knowledge since I was a youngster, so why stop now?” said Frank.

“Who knows, it could be the fourth time luckily too.”

You can watch Frank’s appearance on The Chase on the STV Player.

Conversation