Glenrothes man wins share of £75k on The Chase after losses on 15 to 1 and Weakest Link

A retired electrical technician from Fife is celebrating “third-time lucky” after scooping a share of £75,000 prize money on hit ITV quiz show The Chase.

Glenrothes man Frank McClure’s TV triumph comes after defeats on previous appearances on game shows.

The 70-year-old appeared on 15 to 1 in the late 1980s when it featured original presenter William G Stewart.

But he was knocked out.

In 2008 he was one of the final three contestants on The Weakest Link.

But he was knocked out and had to do the walk of shame past quiz host, Anne Robinson.

Previously a contestant on 15 to 1 and Weakest Link

But this time the pensioner shared the £75,000 winning prize with two other contestants.

Thursday’s winning episode of The Chase was actually filmed 15 months ago at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

However, he was forbidden to talk about his success until the show had aired.

Speaking to The Courier, Frank described the win as a “dream come true” after his previous TV quiz failures.

“It was a fantastic experience to be part of the show and everyone involved from the host, Bradley Walsh, through to the chasers to the film crews were brilliant,” said Frank.

“The studio was actually very small, very hot and very bright with all the lights.

Frank scoops share of the £75,000 prize money on The Chase

“The music you hear on the show is played in the studio and very loudly which can put contestants off and make them nervous.

“But I do think it’s my previous experience of being on a TV show that helped me cut out all of that noise and distraction and just focus on the questions.

“I wasn’t nervous at all which was a bit of a surprise.”

Frank was the final member of the team to go up against Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis on Thursday evening’s episode.

In the final round, Frank and his teammates – Jake from Newark and Laura from Stockport – answered 22 questions correctly.

The Menace suffered three setbacks and achieved 20 correct answers, resulting in the team scooping the cash prize.

Chaser Darragh responded: “I think we could probably use that as a training video on how to do a final chase.

“You were quick. You barely passed, everybody chipped in.

“Twenty-two is not impossible but a very, very difficult target to catch.”

Glenrothes man spends TV prize on travel and holidays

Frank admits he’s little left from his quiz show winnings.

He said: “2024 was my 70th year so I’ve used most of the money to travel, having taken several holidays including trips to Ireland, Turkey, and Spain as well as a trip to watch Eric Clapton.

Frank is eyeing up his next potential TV quiz attempt, having applied to appear on BBC Saturday night quiz The Wheel, hosted by Michael McIntyre.

“I play online quizzes every day and have been fascinated and loved general knowledge since I was a youngster, so why stop now?” said Frank.

“Who knows, it could be the fourth time luckily too.”

You can watch Frank’s appearance on The Chase on the STV Player.