Titanic-mad Methil boy, 7, ‘over the moon’ at town shipyard’s iconic crane photo after heartfelt plea

Harland & Wolff answered a heartfelt plea to make Ollie Cramb's wishes come true.

By Finn Nixon
Ollie Cramb
Ollie Cramb, 7, is fascinated by the Titanic, which was built at the Harland & Wolff shipyard. Image: Ashley Cramb

A Fife mum was overwhelmed by the response after asking for a photograph of an iconic Methil crane for her son.

Ashley Cramb had appealed on behalf of Ollie, who is “absolutely crazy” about the Titanic.

The seven-year-old was desperate to get a picture of a Harland & Wolff crane in its Methil shipyard after returning from the Titanic Belfast Museum.

Ollie had been taken with the giant Harland & Wolff cranes that still dominate Belfast’s shipyard.

The ill-fated Titanic was built at the company’s Belfast shipyard between 1908 and 1911.

But OIlie hadn’t realised there was also a Harland & Wolff shipyard much closer to home.

Ashley said: “Ollie is a bundle full of knowledge and he impressed quite a few employees there by asking questions.

“He pointed out the area where the Britannic and the Olympic [the Titanic’s sister ships] were built.

“But he didn’t know that Harland & Wolff also had a base in his hometown.”

The Harland & Wolff crane in Methil. Image: Supplied

After returning to Methil, Ashley took Ollie to the energy park in the town to show him the company’s complex.

They also wanted a peek at the shipyard’s own yellow crane.

But it proved difficult to get a good vantage point for a photograph.

Methil’s Harland & Wolff helps Ollie’s wishes come true

However, Ollie was delighted when he could add a picture of Harland & Wolff’s Methil crane to his scrapbook.

Workers passed on a photograph of the crane to Ashley.

The company also presented the Titanic enthusiast with a goodie bag and hard helmet.

Other gifts included a t-shirt, jumper, notebook, key rings and detailed brochure about the company and the services it offers.

The ‘Samson’ and ‘Goliath’ Harland Wolff cranes in Belfast. Image: Ashley Cramb

Ashley told The Courier that her son is set on becoming a shipbuilder now.

She added: “But he is only eight. Maybe next year he will want to be an astronaut!

“I can’t thank everybody enough and he is over the moon.

“He has been wearing his hard hat all the time.

“It was Lesley Hughes who reached out about the goodie bag and told her bosses.

“And they are planning to get him down to Harland & Wolff in February for a walk around and a picture next to the crane.

“It’s great that Ollie can add pictures of the Methil shipyard to his Harland & Wolff scrapbook for him to remember when he gets older.”

At least 180 jobs were saved at the yard in December when Spanish state-owned firm Navantia confirmed it would buy all four Harland & Wolff sites.

Harland & Wolff was placed in administration in September last year.

