EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Dundee SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick to stand down

Dundee City West SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick is to stand down at the next election, The Courier can reveal.

Mr FitzPatrick, who served in government under first ministers Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf, will leave Holyrood after nearly three decades representing the city at a local and national level.

Announcing his plan, Mr FitzPatrick said it had been a “tremendous honour” to serve the city he grew up in but that now was the right time to stand down.

He said: “I never for a moment expected that I would have the privilege of representing Dundee over the course of four successive parliaments.”

‘Now is the right time to stand down’

He added: “After 19 years as an MSP, I feel that now is the right time for me to step down and give someone else the opportunity to stand as the local SNP candidate, so that they can take forward our strong record of delivering for Dundee.”

The 57-year-old was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2007 and increased his share of the vote at each election since.

In 2021, he secured over 60% of votes – making the constituency one of the “safest” SNP strongholds in the country.

As a government minister, he introduced a new law which created an opt-out system for organ donation.

He also welcomed a change in the law in 2020 that made it easier for gay and bisexual men to donate blood having led work on the issue inside government.

When he was first elected, Mr FitzPatrick was one of only a few LGBT+ MSPs in the parliament.

Mr FitzPatrick cited these achievements in government and his role in the 2014 independence referendum as sources of pride – including helping to campaign for Dundee’s Yes vote.

‘No doubt’ Scotland will become independent

He added: “I have no doubt whatsoever that Scotland will become an independent country and I look forward to taking the lessons from the SNP’s success in Dundee and helping to play my part in delivering independence.”

As Public Health Minister he backed calls for a supervised overdose prevention facility pilot in Scotland and established the Drugs Deaths Taskforce.

But it was on this issue that Mr FitzPatrick’s ministerial career hit the rocks in 2020, when he resigned from government over record numbers of drugs deaths in Scotland.

He described the crisis as “the most heartbreaking and difficult problem I have faced”.

First Minister John Swinney told The Courier Mr FitzPatrick had been “pivotal” to the SNP’s success in Dundee.

“Joe served with distinction in several positions in government – including as minister for parliamentary business, a role in which he introduced the landmark legislation which lowered the voting age in Scotland to 16, allowing thousands of young people to engage in the democratic process.

“That is a legacy which any politician can be proud of.

“While Joe may be standing down from Parliament, I look forward to his continued contribution to the Scottish National Party, and the cause of independence.”

Fellow Dundee MSP considers future

Fellow Dundee SNP politician Shona Robison has also faced speculation about whether she will stand down.

She was asked about her future on Tuesday after announcing a budget deal in th Scottish Parliament.

She said: “Everyone is making their mind up about what the future holds.

“I know there’s been speculation, The Courier had some speculation.

“If I say yes or say no, I’m not leaving myself the scope to make some final decisions.

“What I can say is I’m really enjoying the job.”