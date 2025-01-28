EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Dundee SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick to stand down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Dundee SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick to stand down

First elected in 2007, he will not seek re-election in Dundee City West at the 2026 Holyrood election.

SNP MSP Dundee Joe FitzPatrick
Dundee City West MSP Joe FitzPatrick. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Alasdair Clark By Alasdair Clark

Dundee City West SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick is to stand down at the next election, The Courier can reveal.

Mr FitzPatrick, who served in government under first ministers Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf, will leave Holyrood after nearly three decades representing the city at a local and national level.

Announcing his plan, Mr FitzPatrick said it had been a “tremendous honour” to serve the city he grew up in but that now was the right time to stand down.

He said: “I never for a moment expected that I would have the privilege of representing Dundee over the course of four successive parliaments.”

‘Now is the right time to stand down’

He added: “After 19 years as an MSP, I feel that now is the right time for me to step down and give someone else the opportunity to stand as the local SNP candidate, so that they can take forward our strong record of delivering for Dundee.”

The 57-year-old was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2007 and increased his share of the vote at each election since.

In 2021, he secured over 60% of votes – making the constituency one of the “safest” SNP strongholds in the country.

Joe FitzPatrick Humza Yousaf SNP Dundee
Joe FitzPatrick served in government under three first ministers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomso

As a government minister, he introduced a new law which created an opt-out system for organ donation.

He also welcomed a change in the law in 2020 that made it easier for gay and bisexual men to donate blood having led work on the issue inside government.

When he was first elected, Mr FitzPatrick was one of only a few LGBT+ MSPs in the parliament.

Mr FitzPatrick cited these achievements in government and his role in the 2014 independence referendum as sources of pride – including helping to campaign for Dundee’s Yes vote.

‘No doubt’ Scotland will become independent

He added: “I have no doubt whatsoever that Scotland will become an independent country and I look forward to taking the lessons from the SNP’s success in Dundee and helping to play my part in delivering independence.”

The Dundee MSP stood down in 2020 over anger about the drugs deaths crisis. Image: DC Thomson.

As Public Health Minister he backed calls for a supervised overdose prevention facility pilot in Scotland and established the Drugs Deaths Taskforce.

But it was on this issue that Mr FitzPatrick’s ministerial career hit the rocks in 2020, when he resigned from government over record numbers of drugs deaths in Scotland.

He described the crisis as “the most heartbreaking and difficult problem I have faced”.

First Minister John Swinney told The Courier Mr FitzPatrick had been “pivotal” to the SNP’s success in Dundee.

“Joe served with distinction in several positions in government – including as minister for parliamentary business, a role in which he introduced the landmark legislation which lowered the voting age in Scotland to 16, allowing thousands of young people to engage in the democratic process.

“That is a legacy which any politician can be proud of.

“While Joe may be standing down from Parliament, I look forward to his continued contribution to the Scottish National Party, and the cause of independence.”

Fellow Dundee MSP considers future

Fellow Dundee SNP politician Shona Robison has also faced speculation about whether she will stand down.

She was asked about her future on Tuesday after announcing a budget deal in th Scottish Parliament.

She said: “Everyone is making their mind up about what the future holds.

“I know there’s been speculation, The Courier had some speculation.

“If I say yes or say no, I’m not leaving myself the scope to make some final decisions.

“What I can say is I’m really enjoying the job.”

Conversation