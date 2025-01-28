‘Devastated’ Glenrothes couple’s desperate bid to find dog missing for 2 weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

‘Devastated’ Glenrothes couple’s desperate bid to find dog missing for 2 weeks

Tough Guy "is everything" to his worried owners.

By Lucy Scarlett
Missing Glenrothes dog Tough Guy.
The owners are appealing for information to bring Tough Guy home. Image: Supplied

A “devastated” Fife couple have launched a bid to find their beloved dog who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Ariel Kowszyn and Justyna Wojtkiewicz are appealing to the public to help them find their missing Jack Russell, Tough Guy.

The dog was last seen on January 11 in Riverside Park next to Leslie House, Glenrothes.

He was wearing a blue harness and a green collar at the time he went missing.

The couple expressed their heartbreak at losing Tough Guy.

‘The house is just not the same,’ says Glenrothes dog owner

Ariel told The Courier: “We’re devastated, I never knew it could feel like this.

“He is everything to us.

“Without him, the house is just not the same.

“He is chipped, and we have reported him missing everywhere.”

Tough Guy.
He was last seen wearing a blue harness. Image: Supplied

The tracker told the couple the dog wandered into nearby Leslie Golf Course two weeks ago but said he could be anywhere now.

They are appealing to the public to get in touch with any information.

If anyone has spotted Tough Guy, they can contact Ariel on 07921586616.

More from Fife

Ollie Cramb
Titanic-mad Methil boy, 7, 'over the moon' at town shipyard's iconic crane photo after…
Glenrothes man, Frank McClure on the panel with The Chase host, Bradley Walsh. Image: ITV
Glenrothes man wins share of £75k on The Chase after losses on 15 to…
Ean Coutts' daughters Emma and Louise and killer David Barnes in court. Image: Firecrest Films/BBC
Inside Fife murderer David Barnes' trial as TV documentary lays bare heartbreak of victim's…
Forth Place, Burntisland.
Man, 61, dies after being hit by vehicle in Burntisland
Ben Brooks
VIDEO: Fife boy, 8, can identify nearly 200 world flags - and hopes to…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife child abuser jailed after describing sick behaviour as ‘having a laugh’
Bill Ireland
Shoplifter accused of killing Fife security guard at Rejects tells trial: 'I did not…
Thief with an armful of cakes during Buckhaven cafe break-in
Brazen thief steals cakes and cash in third break-in at Buckhaven cafe in 9…
2
Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, Fife
Fife and Angus hospitals central to first minister's plans to tackle NHS crisis
6
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Everything we know so far

Conversation