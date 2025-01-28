‘Devastated’ Glenrothes couple’s desperate bid to find dog missing for 2 weeks

A “devastated” Fife couple have launched a bid to find their beloved dog who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Ariel Kowszyn and Justyna Wojtkiewicz are appealing to the public to help them find their missing Jack Russell, Tough Guy.

The dog was last seen on January 11 in Riverside Park next to Leslie House, Glenrothes.

He was wearing a blue harness and a green collar at the time he went missing.

The couple expressed their heartbreak at losing Tough Guy.

‘The house is just not the same,’ says Glenrothes dog owner

Ariel told The Courier: “We’re devastated, I never knew it could feel like this.

“He is everything to us.

“Without him, the house is just not the same.

“He is chipped, and we have reported him missing everywhere.”

The tracker told the couple the dog wandered into nearby Leslie Golf Course two weeks ago but said he could be anywhere now.

They are appealing to the public to get in touch with any information.

If anyone has spotted Tough Guy, they can contact Ariel on 07921586616.